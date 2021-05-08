KINGSPORT — Brad Housewright had won a track championship before, but he had never won a Late Model race on his hometown track. That changed Friday night.
The Kingsport driver won the second of twin 35-lap NASCAR Weekly Racing Series Late Model Stock features at Kingsport Speedway, holding off 2019 track champion Nik Williams for the victory.
Housewright finished third in his No. 88 Chevrolet in the first race but charged to the front in the nightcap. He got around Wayne Hale for the lead on lap 11 and pulled away as Williams and Chase Dixon, winner of the first NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Series feature, worked their way to the front.
Williams’ No. 32 closed to the back of Housewright and gave him a bump on the final lap coming off turn 4. It didn’t matter. Housewright mashed the throttle and powered to the win.
Although Housewright won a track championship at Lonesome Pine Raceway in 2005, he had never won on Kingsport’s three-eighths-mile concrete oval.
“This is my first Late Model win at Kingsport Speedway and it’s awesome,” said a jubilant Housewright after the race.
“I bent something on the front end of the car when we got together in the earlier race. The car kept getting tighter and tighter throughout the run, but I was able to hang on. My guys worked hard, putting the car back together. The car doesn’t look bad. We will come back and get them next week.”
Williams, who won the first two races of the season at Kingsport, finished off a solid night in which he posted a pair of runner-up finishes. Williams cut Housewright’s lead to a single car length with 10 laps to go, but he wasn’t able to get to the back of the No. 88 until the end.
“It was a solid night. We weren’t as fast in the first race, but we got it fixed,” Williams said. “We worked hard to make changes and it made the car better. It’s just so hard to come from the back. I tried so hard to get up there and once I got to him, I heated my brakes where I couldn’t turn in the center (of the corner). We had to run hard to get up there.”
Dixon, driving the No. 07 Chevrolet, made a triumphant return to his home track in the opening race. The Abingdon teenager led wire to wire in the first race after he set fast time in qualifying with a 14.992-second lap at 90.048 mph.
“These Late Model races are so hard to win. When you get finally get one, it’s definitely a good feeling,” Dixon said. “We had a good run the first race. If I could have gotten through the slower traffic the second race, I feel like we would have come out better, but that’s part of it.”
Derek Lane and Jonathan Worley rounded out the top five in the opener. Hale and Lane finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the second race.
SPORTSMAN
Austin Brooks drove the No. 9 Dodge to the win in Sportsman feature, taking over the lead when the right rear tire on Kevin Wolfe’s No. 17 Chevrolet started going flat with two laps to go.
It was the first-ever win for the Kingsport driver.
Wolfe, who was going for a second straight victory, had built a big lead before the tire problem. Although the car kicked sideways coming off turn 4, he hung on for second.
Rusty Clendenin was third, and Chris Tunnell and Alex Keith rounded out the top five.
MOD 4
Kevin Canter made it 3-for-3 on the season in the No. 3 Ford by outrunning Dennis Arnold for the victory. Canter, the five-time defending Mod 4 champion, finished one second ahead of Arnold in the No. 71 Chevrolet. Billy Duty raced to third, and Chris Amburgey and Jerry Miller completed the top five.
PURE 4
Kenny Absher, driving in the black No. 11 Toyota, edged teammate Billy Byington, in his white No. 11 Toyota, for the Pure 4 victory. Josh Detwiler finished third behind the Kingsport drivers. Keith Helton was fourth and Brandon Southerland fifth.
PURE STREET
Fresh off winning at Lonesome Pine last weekend, Billy Walters drove his No. 28 Chevrolet to his first Kingsport Speedway victory. The Greeneville racer fended off challenges from Rob Austin and Tony Dockery to capture the win.
Austin finished second and Jay Swecker third. Defending champion Dockery slowed after the white flag and finished fourth ahead of Brian Eggers.