HARRISONBURG — A gold medal-winning day for Riley Houseright highlighted a strong effort for Southwest Virginia athletes at the VHSL Class 2 track and field championships Saturday at Sentara Park on the campus of James Madison.
Houseright, a junior at Gate City, won the shot put championship on her final throw with a heave of 39-1. She added a silver medal to her haul with a second- place finish in the discus after a toss of 111-7.
Ridgeview’s Brandon Beavers also had a standout day, finishing as the runner-up in the 400 meters with a time of 51.67 seconds.
In the team title races, the Glenvar girls racked up 76 points to take home the big trophy and Stuarts Draft prevailed in a close race over Bruton, outpointing the Panthers 65-57.
The top eight finishers in each individual event made all-state.
ADDING TO THE FAMILY LEGACY
The discus was Houseright’s first event of the day, and she was leading going into the finals.
Clarke County’s Sara Murray, the pre-meet favorite, then came out and threw 115-1 on her second attempt in the finals. Though that wound up being the winning distance, Houseright improved upon her season-best throw.
In the shot put, Houseright again found herself leading heading into the finals.
Prince Edward’s Haniyyah Johnson threw 39-0.25 on her penultimate attempt and put all the pressure on Houseright with only one round to go.
“That sequence of throws was just crazy,” Houseright said. “(Johnson) gave me the drive to do that.”
On her final throw, Houseright blasted out a personal best to win by three-quarters of an inch. What followed was a burst of emotion.
“It was just an awesome feeling,” Houseright said. “I really can’t describe it.”
She added to some pretty extensive family history in the throws.
Jordan Houseright, Riley’s older sister, was a two-time state shot put champion, winning titles in 2014 and 2015. Uncle Jake Houseright was a state discus champion in 1998.
Add in cousin Chad Beasley, the state shot put and discus champion in 1997, and the family’s trophy case is about packed to the brim.
Riley also was part of the Gate City basketball team that won the state championship in 2020.
“Adding to the family legacy is important to me and I really want to be able to live up to it,” she said.
BEAVERS CAPS STANDOUT YEAR
Beavers, a sophomore, is well on his way to becoming one of the notable sprinters out of Southwest Virginia.
Having only recently gone to the one-lap race, Beavers learned quickly what he can be good at.
“I started with the 100, the 4x100 and 200,” he said. “Coach told me to try the 400 and it was a big adjustment.
“I’m still trying to get used to it, but I’m going to stick with the 400 from now on.”
Bruton’s Casee Jones won the 400 title in 49.58, but Beavers had caught up to him by the 200 mark before running out of steam.
“It was a hard race and my legs started to give out in the end and he just kept pushing all the way to the end,” Beavers said. “I lost him in the last 50 or 60 meters, but I’m very proud of myself and How far I’ve come.”
OTHER NOTABLES
Union’s Malachi Jenkins had a solid day, placing seventh in the 110-meter hurdles (17.25), fifth in the 300s (45.67) and fifth in the high jump (6-0).
The Union girls 4x100 relay of Laken Honeycutt, Kyndra Horner, Abigail Joyner and Madison Westmoreland was seventh, finishing in a time of 55.66. Their male counterparts bettered the Lady Bears by two spots, finishing fifth when the team of Jenkins, Zavier Lomax, Reyshawn Anderson and Johnny Satterfield crossed the line in 46.71.
The Bears’ Keyandre Davis earned a fifth-place finish in the shot put with his toss of 47-0.5.
Lee’s 4x100 relay of Harley Jones, Hunter Jones, Nick Napier and Tyson Bailey placed eighth in 47.44. Napier later came back to place third in the 300 hurdles (43.74) and finish eighth in the shot put (43-4.25). Bailey recorded an eighth-place finish in the 200, turning the half-lap in 23.11 seconds.
In the 400, Ridgeview’s Kylie Bostic was fourth with a time of 1:04.31.
Wise Central’s Isabella Sturgill was eighth in the 400, running a 1:07.28. Lydia Slemp was also a high placer for the Lady Warriors, taking third in the 800 (2:37.11), and Hannah McAmis was fifth in the shot put after a throw of 32-3.
Gate City’s Suzanne Moore finished fourth in the 1,600 (5:59.32) and sixth in the 800 (2:39.09).
Union’s Isaiah Pennington was seventh in the 800, crossing the line in 2:11.08.
The Union boys 4x400 relay finished seventh, the quartet of Anderson, Satterfield, Alex Rasnick and Aaron Mullins running a 3:45.58.
The Ridgeview crew of Zander Boggs, Koda Counts, Gabe Brown and Beavers ran to an eighth-place showing (3:46.87), and Brown tied for third in the high jump with a clearance of 6-0.
Ridgeview’s Jackson Blevins was fourth in the discus (123-6) and teammate Hailey Pease was fifth in the long jump (15-8).