BLOUNTVILLE — Dawson Arnold is an imposing figure on the hardwood for the West Ridge boys basketball team and in Tuesday’s elimination game, he imposed his will.
The 6-foot-8 junior looked a lot like his late grandfather — East Tennessee State all-time great Harley “Skeeter” Swift — while nailing his last 11 shots and finishing with 26 points. He shot 12-for-13 from the field.
His massive effort helped the Wolves to a 78-61 District 1-4A tournament win over David Crockett inside the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
The Wolves (17-13), who also clinched a regional tournament berth, will go on the road to Dobyns-Bennett for the semifinal round.
“That was probably as good as we’ve played all year for 32 minutes,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “We’ve had great runs and stretches, but for 32 minutes, I thought we did what we wanted to do tonight.
“Dawson was great and everyone else played their hearts out.”
Fellow junior Wade Witcher tallied 19 points, and Cooper Johnson notched a double-double of 11 points and 15 assists. The Wolves shot a blistering 59.3% from the field.
“We had a great practice on Sunday and on Monday and I knew that these guys wanted to keep playing,” Dyer said. “The effort was just outstanding.”
The Pioneers (15-13) saw their up-and-down season come to a close. Clint Pierce had a solid night, finishing with 21 points and making several tough up-and-under layups that dazzled the crowd.
Dawson Wagner scored 17 points, but their efforts were simply not enough against the hot-shooting Wolves.
Crockett hit 47.1% from the field and had only three of its 10 turnovers in the second half, but West Ridge kept making big shot after big shot and Pioneers coach Cody Connell said that was the decider.
“When someone is shooting that well and they’re hitting big shots when it mattered. ... We went on a little run and then they hit two 3-pointers," Connell noted. "We’d get a little run and they’d make a couple of layups and we turned the ball over.
“Our guys played a great ballgame and they didn’t quit. I’m very proud of this team.”
Crockett led by one point after both teams started hot, but the Wolves quickly answered with an eight-point run in the second quarter to grab the lead.
Arnold got rolling in the second period when he hit for nine points and made all of his four field goals, helping stake the Wolves to a 10-point lead at the break.
COMING UP
West Ridge’s semifinal matchup with the top-seeded Indians will tip off at 7 p.m. on Thursday inside the Buck Van Huss Dome.
“I didn’t even put the bracket up,” Dyer noted. “It’s one game at a time.”