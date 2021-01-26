CLINCHPORT — In most cases, if a high school basketball team scores 30 points in the first quarter it’s going to win.
Twin Springs proved that statement true Tuesday.
The Titans connected on seven 3-point shots and outscored Rye Cove 30-10 in the first quarter on the way to a key 80-51 Cumberland District boys basketball win.
MAJOR VICTORY
The Twin Springs win, coupled with J.I. Burton’s victory over Castlewood Tuesday, clinched at least a share of the Cumberland’s regular-season championship for the Raiders (11-1, 7-1). Burton can win the title outright by beating Thomas Walker on Friday or Eastside on Saturday.
Should Burton falter in both, however, Twin Springs (10-3, 6-3) and Rye Cove (10-3, 6-3) both could earn a share of the regular-season title if they win their final regular-season games on Friday.
Twin Springs is scheduled to play at Castlewood and Rye Cove is at Eastside on Friday.
Tuesday’s victory gave the Titans a huge shot at a runner-up finish in the district. If Burton wins the title outright and Twin Springs and Rye Cove tie for second, the Titans would earn the second seed in next week’s district tournament by virtue of its regular-season sweep of Rye Cove.
WHAT A START
The outcome of Tuesday’s contest between the Scott County rivals was decided early.
The Titans led 10-0 two minutes into the game and built a 30-10 lead by the end of the quarter thanks to some on-the-mark shooting.
“I thought the guys really came in here focused tonight. Obviously we were really hot shooting there at the start of the game,” Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb said. “They got us rhythm shots and that has been a point of emphasis for us. The last couple of games against Norton and against Patrick Henry we were really stagnant on offense. Tonight we got the ball moving really well and got us some rhythm shots and everybody was hitting those.”
The defense kept Rye Cove in the game most of the night, but the Eagles simply could not stop the Twin Springs shots from falling, particularly in the opening frame.
After nailing seven treys in the opening quarter, Twin Springs hit eight more over the final three periods.
“Fifteen 3s,” Rye Cove coach Michael Berry said. “Fifteen 3s, that’s tough.
“They shot the ball well against us at their place in the first quarter and we kind of clawed back a little bit. But tonight their shooting was phenomenal.”
BALANCING ACT
Twin Springs’ offense was stronger because of its balanced scoring attack.
Junior Mason Elliott hit four 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 21 points for the Titans.
“Tonight’s the best we shot all year,” Elliott said. “Everything was clicking in the first half. In the third quarter we got a little lazy, but in the fourth quarter we picked it back up.
“Our bench provided us with a lot of energy.
“We were on fire in the first quarter,” he added. “We worked on driving and getting in the lanes and they just collapsed and we just hit our (outside shots).”
Connor Lane added 18 points for Twin Springs, Brad Owens finished with 14 and Bradley Castle added 12.
Rye Cove got 18 points from Mathew Rhoton and 14 from Ethan Chavez.