NICKELSVILLE — What cold stretch?
Going into Tuesday’s Region 1D quarterfinal matchup with Lebanon, the Twin Springs boys basketball team had been in a funk while struggling to score more than about 40 points per game.
The Titans reached that by halftime in a 72-48 rout of the Pioneers that earned them a spot in the regional semifinals for a second straight year.
Twin Springs (16-8) shot 47.7% from the field.
“We’ve been struggling on offense for about eight games,” third-year Twin Springs coach Ty Webb said. “It was good tonight to play at our tempo and our pace. We got some easy looks early on and got into a rhythm.
“These guys are a lot of fun to watch when they get it going. They came out with the right mindset tonight.”
The Titans will get another shot at Holston on Thursday at Lebanon. The Cavaliers edged Grundy 50-48 on Tuesday.
Holston ended the Titans’ campaign last season in the regional semifinal round.
“We’re trying to break through that glass ceiling and hopefully we can take that next step,” Webb said. “These guys have a lot of experience in the last two years. We’ve been young the last two years and now they’ve been there, so hopefully that will translate over and help us break through this year.”
Four Twin Springs players finished in double figures. Bradley Owens led the way with a game-high 20 points, a total that included his 1,000th on a 3-pointer with 6:21 left in the game.
“I’m happy for him to get where he’s at and for him to get that accomplishment at home is pretty special,” Webb said.
Connor Lane netted 14 points, Ryan Horne 12 and Mason Elliott 10 for the Nickelsville bunch.
Chance Parker shot 4-for-4, including a pair of treys, from the field and led Lebanon (17-9) with 11 points.
The Pioneers didn’t open the game well, making only two of their first 12 shots, and they closed the game having made just 36.7% of their attempts from the field.
The Titans were red hot to start the second quarter, going on 8-0 run to extend an already sizable advantage. One of the highlights of the second was a reverse two-handed slam dunk by Lane that brought the “Big Red Army” to its feet.
Webb’s crew forced seven turnovers in the first half and capitalized on all but one of them.
“Our length at the guard position bothered them a little,” the coach noted. “We weren’t really pressuring them or anything. We just wanted to stay in front of the ball and make it tough on them to get clean passing lanes and get shots off.
“The guys did a great job on defense tonight, for sure.”
Twin Springs shot an impressive 19-for-31 in the first half and held Lebanon to just 8-for-23 from the field.