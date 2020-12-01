BLOUNTVILLE — It might’ve been cold outside, but the Sullivan Central boys basketball team heated up the Dickie Warren Dome on Tuesday night in a 65-50 nonconference win over Sullivan North.
The Cougars shot a blistering 10-for-16 from beyond the 3-point line and 52.2% from the field in a runaway against their county rivals.
“That’s a big change from what we’ve been used to,” Central coach Derek McGhee said. “We practiced for a week and then went to the (Sullivan) East tournament after having been off for two weeks. We didn’t shoot it very well over there.
“We found each other better tonight. This is kind of who we are and our defense is what I’m proud of. We weren’t playing much before tonight,” McGhee said.
Ethan Lane tickled the twine for a team-high 20 points for Central, including 5-for-6 from long distance. Harrison Sherfey threw in 13 for the Cougars.
“We have to have Ethan every single night,” McGhee said.
“He’s worked really hard to get where he’s at. We’re probably going to go as he goes this year.”
Preston Sams and Noah Beverly each finished in double-figures, netting 10 apiece.
The Golden Raiders, meanwhile, struggled from long range, going 1-for-13 and committing 15 turnovers.
Eight of those giveaways came in the third quarter, when the Cougars were ultimately able to build a lead and keep it.
“They probably shot it pretty well because our defense helped them out,” North coach Travis Cain said.
“We gave them way too many open looks, and our effort has to be way better.”
Jacob Cross scored 20 points to lead Sullivan North while Bryson Vance had 10.
Cross’s midrange game was almost flawless on the evening as he shot 9-for-13 from inside the circle.
“He can shoot the ball a little bit,” Cain said. “They outran us down the floor. We have to get in better shape. Our league has been really tough the last three or four years.
“Someone from this league has made the state tournament every year for the last three or four years.”
North didn’t net a 3-pointer until 1:34 left in the game when Isaiah Pruitt made one from the top of the key.