ERWIN — Unicoi County was on fire Monday night at the Devils Den.
The Blue Devils smoked visiting David Crockett 70-49 in a nonconference boys basketabll matchup. Unicoi County (6-4), which has won five straight, led by as many as 27 points before the Pioneers (6-2) closed the margin in the final quarter.
The Blue Devils’ Caleb Swinehart torched the nets for five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 17 points.
“It felt good every time the ball left my hand. I just pride myself on being confident on whatever needs to be done, if that means 10 rebounds and no points or 17 points,” Swinehart said. “I work hard in practice and do what I can to help the team win.”
Lucas Slagle scored 15 points, Grant Hensley and Eli Johnson each had 13 and Ty Johnson added a dozen for Unicoi, which scored the first seven points of the game. The Blue Devils led 19-9 at the end of one quarter and 41-22 at halftime.
Crockett, playing without post Z Mirhabibi, got a 17 points from Gage Peterson, 13 from Clint Pierce and 11 from Seth Britton.
LADY PIONEERS WIN
The Lady Pioneers (7-1) pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 52-41 win over the Lady Devils (3-6), their first over the Unicoi squad in eight years.
Nora Walters had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds and Kadence Fannon put up 13 points and pulled down nine rebounds.
“We wanted to pound it inside and got it inside a lot. That was our game plan,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “Nora and Kadence carried us tonight.
“I was proud of their effort because we couldn’t get it going from the outside.”
David Crockett freshman point guard Bella Ferguson accounted for six points and seven assists.
Olivia Bailey and Haley Rush scored 10 points each to lead the Lady Devils.