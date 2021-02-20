ABINGDON — Hopewell placed four players in double-figure scoring Saturday against Abingdon in claiming a 58-55 win in the VHSL Class 3 boys basketball title game for the school’s first state championship since 1972.
Abingdon, playing in its first boys basketball state title game since 1965, was seeking its first championship.
Bucknell signee Elvin Edmonds, the leading scorer in Hopewell history, scored 18 points. Cartier Strickland finished with 15, James Pelham added 13 and Lamonta Ellis had 12.
Evan Ramsey, a 6-foot-11 sophomore, led Abingdon with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Jake Thacker scored 17 points.
Class 1 wrestling
SALEM — Grundy claimed its 24th state championship on the mats, getting past runner-up Riverheads 249-200.
Rural Retreat finished third with 185 points, followed by George Wythe (103) Galax (81.5) and Castlewood (56).
Grundy totaled five individual champions. Among them was Peyton McComas, who won the 220 division with a pin of Galax’s Riley Jo Vaught in 54 seconds. The state title was the third for McComas and completed his second straight season with a perfect record.
Other Grundy title-winners were Kaleb Horn (113), Carson Griffey (132), Chris Stiltner (138), Jacob Stiltner (145) and Ian Scammell (152).
Castlewood’s Adam Gibson claimed his second state championship with a pin of Rural Retreat’s Parker Stone in the 106-pound division.
Rural Retreat crowned three state champions — Eli Blevins (126), Dorian Delp (160) and Wyatt Sage (182) — to give Region 1D state champs in all but three individual weight classes.
George Wythe’s Terry Morgan (170) and Galax’s Bender Rojas (285), both out of Region 1C, and Jude Robinson (120) of Region 1B Riverheads won their individual titles to avoid a sweep by Region 1D.