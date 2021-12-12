KNOXVILLE — Josh Heupel's Tennessee football team got an early Christmas present on Sunday.
Quarterback Hendon Hooker announced on Twitter that he's returning to the Vols for his final year of eligibility.
“Looking forward to many more... Let’s run it back,” Hooker said in his post.
Looking forward to many more… Let’s run it back @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/0EWgFiaett— Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) December 12, 2021
The Virginia Tech graduate transfer had a terrific first year under first-year UT coach Josh Heupel. Hooker completed 180 of 261 passes for 2,567 yards and 26 touchdowns with only three interceptions. He also rushed for 561 yards on 148 attempts with five scores.
Hooker leads the Southeastern Conference with a 182.16 passer rating, which is third in the FBS. He shattered Tennessee single-season records for completion percentage (.690) and passer efficiency. He averaged 9.8 yards per passing attempt, which ranked third nationally. And of the 19 FBS players who threw 25 or more touchdowns this season, no one had fewer interceptions than Hooker.
The Hooker-led UT offense ranks in the top 25 nationally in total offense (459.0 yards, 16th), scoring offense (38.8 points, ninth) and rushing offense (212.0, 19th), among other categories. UT has its second-highest points per game total in modern school history, behind only the 1993 squad (42.8 ppg).
Hookers enters the Music City Bowl matchup with Purdue having thrown at least one touchdown pass in 11 straight games.
The Vols (7-5) and Purdue (8-4) meet at 3 p.m. on Dec. 30 in Nissan Stadium in Nashville.