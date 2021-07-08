RYE COVE — Kelly Hood is back where she started, at least for basketball.
The former Rye Cove girls basketball coach is once again the basketball coach for the Lady Eagles program.
Hood was a three-sport standout at Rye Cove, including basketball.
She coached at Rye Cove for 15 years, including seven as head basketball coach.
After giving up that post a couple of years ago, Hood said Thursday she did not expect to be back in the prep coaching realm so soon.
“This was totally unexpected and not on my radar,” Hood said. “When the opportunity arose to apply for this position, I had actually just moved into another job in our county and will not be teaching at the high school.”
Instead, Hood said she will be a school counselor at elementary and middle schools.
“My heart was hurting a little because I wouldn’t be with high schoolers anymore and I really do have a heart for that age group,” she said. “So when I was offered the coaching job, I was excited to get the chance to be with these young ladies.”
FIRST THINGS FIRST
Hood said one of her first goals is to get to know the basketball players as athletes and to let the players get to know her as a coach.
“I don’t know yet what our X’s and O’s will be but I know that we will play hard,” Hood said. “That’s what I’m going to ask them to do for me: play hard and go to work.”
BUILDING EXCITEMENT
Hood also hopes to generate some new excitement about the program and she said she has a staff that knows will be a big help in doing that.
Former Rye Cove and Virginia-Wise standout Adam Hood is one of her assistants.
Hood is also a former head boys basketball coach at Thomas Walker.
Jake Hood, another former Rye Cove athletic standout, is also a member of the staff.
Two other Rye Cove alums — Hannah Goins and Chase Love — will be part of the program, working with the junior varsity players.