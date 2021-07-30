BEN HUR — Kevon Honeycutt is returning to his native Morgan County.
Lee High athletic director Brian Coomer confirmed Friday that Honeycutt resigned as coach of the Generals’ boys basketball team to accept a position in Morgan County, Tennessee, near Oak Ridge.
Lee High’s new coach will have to work quickly to prepare for the upcoming season. The first day of official practice for VHSL basketball this year is Nov. 8 and the first game could come as early as Nov. 29.
“We will be looking for someone ASAP,” Coomer said.
The new hire will become the program’s third head coach in four years.
Honeycutt replaced Coomer prior to the 2019-20 season and coached the Generals through two seasons in the highly competitive Mountain 7 District.
During Honeycutt’s initial season, highlights for the Generals included winning the championship of the Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic tournament and advancing to the Region 2D tournament for the first time in a decade.
Lee High finished 12-9 in 2019-20 and then went 4-8 in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season.