Not many alignment changes are expected in Southwest Virginia for the VHSL's next four-year cycle.
The VHSL Alignment Committee released its recommendations for the next cycle — 2023-24 through 2026-27 — on Saturday. The committee used the March 31, 2022, average daily membership numbers to assign district membership.
Schools have until Aug. 8 to appeal their assignment, and any school interested in opposing a filed appeal has until Aug. 15 to submit a letter of opposition. The alignment committee will hear appeals Aug. 23 and make its final recommendation to the VHSL Executive Committee.
The executive committee is scheduled to approve the realignment plan on Sept. 21.
HONAKER TO HOGOHEEGEE
The changes for schools in far Southwest Virginia are minimal, but notable.
The plan would shift longtime Black Diamond District power Honaker to the Hogoheegee District, leaving the BDD with just four members: Council, Grundy, Hurley and Twin Valley, all of Buchanan County.
With talk of the four — or at least three of the four — Buchanan schools consolidating in the near future, the BDD could become nonexistent before the end of the upcoming cycle.
If the realignment is approved as presented, Honaker would join fellow Class 1 schools Chilhowie, Holston, Northwood, Patrick Henry and Rural Retreat in the Hogoheegee. The district also includes Lebanon, Honaker’s Russell County neighbor, which will move up from Class 1 to Class 2 in the fall of 2023.
The Cumberland District — with Class 1 schools J.I. Burton, Eastside, Rye Cove, Twin Springs, Thomas Walker and Castlewood — would remain unchanged, as would the two districts in the region featuring larger schools.
The Mountain 7 District — comprising Class 2 Gate City, Union, Lee High, Wise Central, John Battle and Ridgeview along with Class 3 Abingdon — and the Southwest District — with Class 2 Virginia High, Marion, Richlands, Tazewell and Richlands — would stay the same.