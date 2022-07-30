Not many alignment changes are expected in Southwest Virginia for the VHSL's next four-year cycle.

The VHSL Alignment Committee released its recommendations for the next cycle — 2023-24 through 2026-27 — on Saturday. The committee used the March 31, 2022, average daily membership numbers to assign district membership.

Download PDF VHSL realignment districts

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Download PDF VHSL realignment regions

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video