LEBANON — The defending Class 1 state champion Honaker girls basketball team had a slow start to Thursday’s game against Thomas Walker.
In the end, however, the champs came out on top 61-42 inside Charles C. Long Gymnasium in the Region 1D semifinals.
The Lady Tigers (23-3) advance to meet Grundy in Saturday’s finals.
An 11-2 run to start the third quarter ultimately put Honaker over the top.
“We’ve said it since the start of the season that we’re a point guard by committee team,” Thomas Walker coach Allen Trent said. “We hadn’t seen a press like that since Wise Central, and Honaker is on that level.
“They also run about nine or 10 players deep, and once we fall off and hit our maintain level, it’s not the same as theirs.”
Alayna McNulty and Lora McClanahan each had 12 to lead Honaker. Kylie Vance and Tailor Nolley also finished in double-figures, netting 11 and 10 respectively.
Thomas Walker’s Lakin Burke led all scorers with 15 even without playing the fourth quarter. She fouled out with 2:00 left in the third.
Thomas Walker had a tough time with the Honaker press all night and amassed 25 turnovers.
The Lady Pioneers — behind a clear size advantage — got out to a quick 16-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. Burke had 10 in the period on 5-of-7 shooting.
Thomas Walker, however, had trouble handling the Honaker pressure, and the turnovers mounted up at the end of the first half with 20.
The three seniors on the team for TW — Burke, Tenley Jackson and Autumn Collingsworth — helped resurrect the program from last place in the district less than six years ago to a championship for the first time in over 20 years.
“This Ensor class with everybody who has been there, this is a senior class that we looked at and knew would be great,” Trent said. “They took a team that was dead last in the district and finished runner-up two straight and then last year we won a co-championship. This year we were outright champions and breaking the mold of what Thomas Walker basketball was and getting it back to what it used to be.”
Grundy 32, Rural Retreat 27, OT
The Lady Wave rallied from a 7-point halftime deficit to steal the first game of the festivities at Long Gymnasium.
Grundy held Rural Retreat to just one made field in the second half and none in the fourth quarter.
In the extra period, Grundy’s Madison Looney accounted for the only field goal by both teams. She had a game-high 14 points — eight of which came in the second half. Grundy was able to overcome turning the ball over 25 times.
No one scored in double-figures for Rural Retreat, but Emily Williams and Brelyn Moore each scored six to spearhead the attack.