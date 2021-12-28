WISE — Rye Cove had its chances for a come-from-behind win Tuesday, but Honaker was determined not to let that happen.
The Eagles (7-1) outscored the Tigers 25-20 in the second half, but Honaker managed to hang on for a 49-47 boys basketball win in the quarterfinals of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic at the Virginia-Wise Prior Convocation Center.
Honaker (4-5) led 29-22 at halftime, taking advantage of a slow start by the Eagles.
“That was the first time this year that I felt like we didn’t have a lot of movement on offense,” Rye Cove coach Michael Paul Berry said. “When that happens, you’re going to struggle to score and I felt like that was the story of the game for us.”
The Eagles picked up the pace in the second half and forced a 47-47 tie on back-to-back shots from Ethan Chavez. They had a chance to take the lead with 20 seconds remaining but missed two free throws.
Max Boyd knocked down a bucket with five seconds left on the clock to ice the victory.
Rye Cove moved the ball down the floor with a chance at the winner at the buzzer, but the 3-point attempt was off the mark.
Aiden Lowe led Honaker with 13 points. Parker Bandy added 11 and Boyd finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.
Chavez had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Zach Baker added 10 points for the Eagles.
WOLFPACK HANGS ON
Ridgeview kept its record unblemished with a 68-64 win over Eastside.
The Wolfpack led throughout the entire game, though the Spartans stayed closed.
Eastside (5-4) pulled within two points, 66-64, on a basket and a free throw from Jordan Gray with 20 seconds left in the game.
Ridgeview sealed the win 11 seconds later on a bucket from Colton Younce.
Cannon Hill finished with 21 points and eight rebounds to lead Ridgeview, and Chantz Robinette and Isaac Greear scored 10 points each.
Gray led all scorers with 22 points. Eli McCoy had 20 points and nine rebounds for Eastside.
BEARCATS ROLL EARLY
Virginia High (6-1) jumped out to a 12-3 first-quarter lead and led 30-9 at halftime on the way to a 54-43 win over Lebanon (6-2).
The Pioneers outscored the Bearcats 20-7 in the third to narrow the lead, but the early damage was too much to overcome.
Nine players scored in Virginia High’s balanced attack, with Dante Worley and Aquemini Martin hitting for 10 each to lead the way.
Andy Lambert led Lebanon with 20 points and J.D. Tatum added 12.
WARRIORS WIN
Zac Hall, Wade Martin and Lucas Blevins scored in double figures to lead Chilhowie (5-3) to a 52-40 win over Grundy.
Hall finished with 23 points and six rebounds, Martin added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Blevins hit for 10 points.
Grundy (2-6) was led the 15-point effort of Logan Lester. Isaiah Boyd finished with nine points and 13 rebounds for the Golden Wave.