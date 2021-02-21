HONAKER — Honaker wasted no time taking control Sunday on the way to claiming its second consecutive VHSL Class 1 girls basketball title.
The Lady Tigers jumped to a 30-8 first-quarter lead and never looked back on their way to an 81-56 victory over Riverheads in the state championship game.
Halle Hilton led Honaker (14-0) with 25 points, eclipsing 1,000 for her career in the second half. Kyla Boyd added 21 and LeeAnna McNulty had 19.
Hannah Grubb scored 20 to lead Riverheads (10-6).
Honaker was declared state co-champions with Surry County last season after the Class 1 title game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.