It was a night where home sweet home made a huge difference for area high school football teams.
Of the 12 local teams participating in Friday’s first-round playoff action, the home teams went 5-2 while the traveling squads came up empty at 0-5. Tennessee High and Unaka were the home teams that didn’t advance.
Dobyns-Bennett, David Crockett, Elizabethton, Hampton and Cloudland earned second-round games in their respective classes.
Science Hill would have been on the road in a big underdog role, but COVID-19 caused the Hilltoppers to forfeit to Maryville. Daniel Boone, Sullivan South, Unicoi County, Johnson County and Happy Valley all lost their road games. And none of those teams came close, losing by margins of 29, 36, 40, 49 and 29 points.
The good news for area teams is four of the five that advanced will be at home again in the second round.
Here are some first-round observations and second-round quick peeks:
Class 6A
Dobyns-Bennett once again displayed a problem slowing teams that can stretch the field with the passing game. It cost the Indians against Science Hill and Alcoa, but D-B’s offense overcame Cleveland’s air assault.
There is good news and bad news for Round 2 against McMinn County. The good news is the Cherokees don’t throw the ball much, averaging only eight attempts per game and the longest completed pass of the season covered just 41 yards.
The bad news? McMinn doesn’t have to throw because running back Jalen Hunt carries 20 times a game, averages over 11 yards per carry and has totaled 2,452 rushing yards on the season. Still, the Indians are a better team defending the run, so it will be strength versus strength.
Class 5A
David Crockett rocked the scoreboard with 63 points Friday night, answering every first-half blow delivered by Sevier County and then running away in the second half when the Pioneers’ defense matched the offense’s effectiveness.
It figures to be a much different challenge in Round 2 for the Pioneers because South-Doyle will bring a very good offense combined with a capable defense. Except for one game this year, a 48-40 loss to Powell, the Cherokees have been good on defense.
They have playmakers on both sides of the ball as witnessed by Daniel Boone. And although running back Shawn Gary is only 6-foot, 180 pounds, he seems to be very difficult to tackle.
Of course, the Pioneers have Prince Kollie and Sevier County is still trying to figure out a way to stop him.
Class 4A
Elizabethton continued its offensive surge, putting the game away early against East Ridge before surrendering enough late scores to give up 34 points for the second straight week.
The defense will likely have to be good for four quarters against East Hamilton, which flattened Sullivan South 56-20. The Hurricanes boast a terrific passing attack, which was led by quarterback Haynes Eller in the win over the Rebels. He threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns, and receiver Kaunyae Burgans totaled 229 yards on 14 receptions.
Class 3A
As anticipated, neither Unicoi County nor Johnson County was able to match up in their first-round contests. Neither team was able to crack the scoreboard.
The Blue Devils were beaten by Gatlinburg-Pittman in the first round for the second straight season.
The Longhorns’ road trip to face perennial state champion Alcoa finished with a 49-0 decision.
Class 2A
Hampton had a battle on its hands, as expected, but the Bulldogs proved they have some playoff business still ahead with a strong second-half performance.
Things get even more serious this coming week: Meigs County is considered one of the two best bets to win the state title — and Hampton will be on a long road trip.
Class 1A
Cloudland took a difficult step forward by holding off a determined Midway bunch. And now the Highlanders will see what their season is really made of when they play host to Oliver Springs.
The Bobcats have scored in bunches when they’ve been the favored team and have been competitive against everybody except Class 6A William Blount and Class 2A Rockwood.
It seems like Unaka picked the wrong year to earn a home playoff game. Perennial power Greenback fell to third place in its region because of COVID-19 issues but was back to its usual self when it made the trip to Stoney Creek.