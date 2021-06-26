ELIZABETHTON — Chad Homan has been in this position before, in contention at the William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur.
This time the stakes are higher.
Homan shot a 7-under-par 65 on Saturday at Elizabethton Golf Course to vault into the lead heading into the final round of the 27th annual golf tournament. The 21-year-old Knoxville native, who plays at Walters State, was at 8-under 136 with two-stroke advantage heading into Sunday’s final round.
“It’s nice, but I’m going to be shaking on the first tee tomorrow,” said Homan, who last year was a stroke off the lead after the first round but fell to a tie for 19th place by the end of the weekend.
Homan played bogey-free and had seven birdies, including three in a row at one point, in Saturday’s round. It could have been better, but he three-putted for par on two holes.
“I played a little below average the last two days last year,” he said. “I have more experience now so I hope that helps a little bit.”
Tommy Miller, playing with Homan, shot a 67 that moved him to 6 under. He’ll start the final round tied for second with Bryson Morrell, who followed his 67 with a 71.
“I really like the greens here,” said Miller, a 48-year-old former pro who played at Auburn and lives in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. “I tend to putt better here than most other places. I’m really comfortable here. They’re a good speed.”
Miller, who won the inaugural Tri-Cities Match Play Championship last summer, had six birdies and a bogey, at the par-4 fourth hole. He two-putted two of the par 5s for birdie.
“I drove it decent and my irons were pretty poor,” he said. “But I putted pretty well.”
Morrell, a Knoxville resident who will be a junior at UT Martin in the fall, fought his game coming in.
“I lost my swing on the beginning of the back nine,” he said. “Luckily the putter was doing OK. I just couldn’t get anything going.”
Morrell salvaged his day with a birdie on the 18th hole despite driving wildly to the right, into the fairway on the 10th hole. He hit a wedge over a couple of tall trees and made a 7-foot putt.
“I flared that drive,” he said. “I was trying to get after it a little. It felt good to finish that way. It made me feel better about grinding the day away and making every stroke count.”
Former ETA champion Blake Howard shot 70 to get to 5 under. Jackson Skeen and Dustin Davis were at 4 under, one shot better than two-time champion Cayman Ratliff and Hunter O’Neal.
First-round leader Brandon Mathis, who opened with a 66, shot 78 to drop back to even par.
The cut came at 149 and 30 players qualified to play the final round.
In the senior division, Mike Poe continued to lead after following his opening 69 with a 70 to reach 5 under. He’ll enter the final round with a one-stroke lead over Chad Wade, who put together a 66 on Saturday.
Chris Guy, who has finished second in the championship division numerous times, also had a 66 that moved him to 1 under. Cary Daniels was in fourth after a second consecutive 72.
Pat Kenney led the super seniors after his 73 — he beat his age by a stroke — left him 4 over par. George McQueen and Bob Ross were two strokes back.