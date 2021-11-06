JOHNSON CITY — Quay Holmes tied Brandon Walker’s career touchdown record as No. 14 East Tennessee State defeated No. 18 VMI 27-20 and moved into a tie atop the Southern Conference football standings on Saturday afternoon.
Holmes had two rushing touchdowns, making it 44 overall for his career. He finished with 21 carries for 161 yards as the Bucs won the first matchup of top-20 ranked teams at Greene Stadium. It occurred in front of stadium-record crowd of 10,416.
The Bucs improved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the Southern Conference, tied with Mercer and Chattanooga. The defending Southern Conference champion Keydets fell to 6-3, 4-2.
Jacob Saylors added 85 rushing yards on 11 carries as the Bucs controlled the line of scrimmage with 242 rushing yards and 372 yards overall.
“I thought Quay ran the ball well and Jacob did, too,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “A lot of people play with one extra guy in the box, and VMI tries to play with two. They did pretty much the whole game. I think they took the safeties back twice the whole game.”
Holmes surpassed 1,000 yards for the season with eight straight runs near the end of the third quarter. He appeared to have a record-breaking, 13-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but the play was called back for a low block.
However, his biggest run may have been on a 4th-and-1 with 8:06 left in the game. In that crucial moment, Holmes broke through the line for a 16-yard gain. He added a 12-yard run to set up a 42-yard field goal by Tyler Keltner and a two-possession lead.
“Huge job right there,” Sanders said. “Quay is obviously an outstanding player. I’ve said all along the greatest abilities for any football player are dependability and accountability. He shows up every day. I don’t think he’s missed a day of practice or missed a game. A lot of his success is due to his toughness and a lot is how well the line has blocked.
“I think we’ve done a good job as an offensive staff putting run game packages together, but it helps when you have good guys like Quay and Jacob to hand it to. There’s a lot of times when there are four yards there and they get eight.”
SCORING SUMMARY
An interception by Jared Folks set up the first ETSU score. Tyler Riddell connected with Will Huzzie on a 23-yard pass to move the ball to the VMI 2. Holmes dove over top of the pile for a touchdown the next play and a 7-0 ETSU lead.
Another interception by Zion Alexander gave ETSU the ball at the VMI 14. Two plays later, Holmes raced three yards to the right side of the end zone.
The Bucs used a 10-play, 69-yard drive for their next touchdown with Riddell hitting fullback Jawan Martin for a 2-yard pass and a 21-0 lead. The Keydets finally got on the scoreboard with a 48-yard field goal by Jerry Rice with 29 seconds left in the first half.
VMI closed to 21-10 on Korey Bridy’s 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. After Holmes’ touchdown run was nullified, the Bucs had to settle for 35-yard field goal by Keltner.
The Keydets answered on the next drive, going nine plays for 75 yards. Quarterback Seth Morgan scored on an 8-yard keeper.
Holmes’ runs set up Keltner’s second field goal. VMI closed out the scoring with Rice’s 37-yard field goal with 1:30 to go. They couldn’t recover the onside kick, and the Bucs ran out the clock.
OTHER LEADERS
On a day when Sanders acknowledged it would be hard to complete a high percentage of passes, Riddell finished 9 of 22 for 130 yards. He connected with Huzzie on three plays for 85 yards, while Juliun Price added a pair of catches for 24 yards.
Morgan got off to a rocky start, going 5 for 12 for 27 yards and the two interceptions. He was briefly benched for sophomore Collin Ironside before coming back in the game and finishing 30 for 44 for 248 yards.
Linebacker Donovan Manuel led the ETSU defense with a game-high 11 tackles, including six solo. Zach West had 6.5 tackles and was one of four along with Tyree Robinson, Alijah Huzzie and Jared Folks with five solo stops. West, who started the year as a third-string linebacker, has become a leader on the team. Sanders even compared his effort to that of a former NFL star.
“Zach came here as a non-scholarship guy, but he’s not that anymore,” Sanders said. “The guy just works and plays hard. He competes and has a great motor. The NFL record book is littered with guys who had great effort and desire.
“I was watching a show about James Harrison, who got drafted and cut four times before he became the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Sometimes those guys fly under the radar and will themselves to be good players. Zach wills himself to be a good player, and I’m excited to see how good he can be going forward.”
NEXT UP
ETSU heads to Western Carolina on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Border Battle. The Catamounts lead the all-time rivalry 25-24-1, although ETSU won the last meeting 24-17 in March.