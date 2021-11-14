JOHNSON CITY — As Jacob Saylors was etching his name into the ETSU record book with 266 rushing yards on 19 carries, it was amazing to see the man whose record he was breaking laying down blocks to get it done.
Quay Holmes, who picked up 212 yards of his own in the Bucs’ 56-35 win over Western Carolina, added a new dimension to his game. One several plays, Holmes’ blocks sprung Saylors. They weren’t just any blocks. He was putting defenders on their backs.
“Run blocking isn’t something that we’re really used to,” Holmes said. “We’re used to pass blocking, so it’s a little difficult. But any time we’re out there I know it’s my job to block for him. That’s something I’ve tried to improve on throughout the years. I’m just glad I was able to get some blocks to help him do that.”
Holmes held the ETSU single-game rushing record of 255 yards — set against Mercer in 2019 — before Saylors’ big day.
“It shows you the type of person Quay Holmes is,” Saylors said. “We’re constantly in each other’s corner. I see him go out there and have a great day and I want to have a great day, too.”
The two running backs combined for 481 yards. Considering ETSU had 536 total yards, their contributions were monumental.
“I’ve been saying all along I thought we have two really, really good backs,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “And they’re both very unselfish. We have grown this year to playing both of them in the game at the same time a whole lot more than in the past. They’re both good runners and they’re both good receivers, but also they’re excellent blockers. They do a tremendous job blocking for each other.”
When Saylors, who scored on runs of 35, 14 and 1 yards, was asked what he thinks when he breaks into the open field, he laughed.
“Go, go,” he said. “Don’t get caught. I don’t even really know. Everything I do on the field is just God-given.”
Holmes, who has 1,299 rushing yards this season, continued his assault on the ETSU career record. He has 4,010 yards and needs 86 more to pass Brandon Walker as the Bucs’ all-time leading rusher.
Saylors has a chance for a 1,000-yard season of his own. Saturday’s performance left him at 932.
“I love blocking for them guys,” ETSU tackle Fred Norman said. “They give it their all. They give us confidence. They were going crazy today. It was such a good game.”
The Bucs play host to Mercer on Saturday in what has turned into the Southern Conference championship game. Both teams are 6-1 in the SoCon and tied for the top spot.
“It’s the biggest the game of the season,” said Sanders, who always calls the next game up the biggest game of the season. “Had we not taken care of business the other nine times we have, this one wouldn’t matter as much. When you’re trying to win them all, they all count the same.”