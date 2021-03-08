GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference named Virginia Tech's Mike Young men's basketball coach of the year and Georgia Tech senior Moses Wright player of the year on Monday.
Young earned the ACC honor for the first time, giving him eight such awards for his career. He collected seven coach of the year honors from his time in the Southern Conference.
Predicted to finish 11th in the ACC this season, Young’s Hokies (15-5, 9-4) far exceeded expectations and claimed the No. 3 seed for the league tournament. They play Thursday at 9 p.m. against Wednesday's winner of the North Carolina vs. Wake Forest/Notre Dame game.
The 6-foot-9 Wright ranks third in the league in both scoring (18.0) and rebounding (8.1) and helped the Yellow Jackets (15-8, 11-6) win their last six regular-season games and earn a fourth-place finish.
Joining Wright on the All-ACC first team were Carlik Jones of Louisville, Justin Champagnie of Pittsburgh, ACC scoring leader Matthew Hurt of Duke and Sam Hauser of regular-season champion Virginia.
Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma was a second-team all-conference pick and Tyrece Radford was an honorable mention selection.
The awards are the result of voting by the league's 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media.