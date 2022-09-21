BLACKSBURG — Two former Big East rivals with a long and tense rivalry are set to square off under the lights Thursday at Lane Stadium.
West Virginia (1-2) puts one of the nation’s most potent offenses up against one of the stingiest defenses — and a highly charged crowd — when it visits Virginia Tech (2-1) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff (ESPN).
The Hokies are 13-5 at home on Thursday nights and 23-10 in Thursday night games overall.
West Virginia made a late goal-line stand to win the teams’ most recent meeting, 27-21 last year in Morgantown. The Mountaineers lead the all-time series 29-23-1.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The Mountaineers fell to No. 24 Pittsburgh and suffered an overtime loss at Kansas before beating up on FCS Towson last week. They face a Hokies team with a new coach in Brent Pry and a new quarterback in former Marshall signal-caller Grant Wells in an electric Lane Stadium environment.
KEY MATCHUP
West Virginia’s offense against Virginia Tech’s defense and crowd. Hokies fans turn Thursday night games into showcases for the program, but if West Virginia can get off to a fast start, it could curb their enthusiasm quickly. Virginia Tech’s defense is allowing just 12.3 points per game, although that includes a Group of Five opponent and FCS school Wofford.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
West Virginia: RB CJ Donaldson. The 240-pound freshman already has two 100-yard rushing games and six touchdowns, along with a blocked punt. He is averaging 9.2 yards per rush, buoyed by an 82-yard run for a touchdown last week against Towson.
Virginia Tech: Wells. He was high with several early throws in his first start at Old Dominion, leading to two early interceptions, and figures to be pretty pumped up again to be facing the marquee program from his home state.
FACTS & FIGURES
The Mountaineers scored on all 10 of their possessions against Towson, nine of them touchdowns. They are 13th nationally in total offense, averaging 513 yards, but their defense has given up 14 touchdowns in three games. ... West Virginia’s defense has yet to make an interception this season. … ... Virginia Tech ranks fifth nationally in total defense, allowing 201 yards per game. ... The Hokies have been shut out five times in the series, but their current 349-game overall scoring streak is the fifth longest in FBS history.