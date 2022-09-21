Virginia Tech Old Dominion Football

Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells (6) throws a pass as Old Dominion defensive tackle Alonzo Ford Jr. (5) pursues during the first half of a game on Sept. 2 in Norfolk, Virginia.

 Mike Caudill

BLACKSBURG — Two former Big East rivals with a long and tense rivalry are set to square off under the lights Thursday at Lane Stadium.

West Virginia (1-2) puts one of the nation’s most potent offenses up against one of the stingiest defenses — and a highly charged crowd — when it visits Virginia Tech (2-1) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff (ESPN).

