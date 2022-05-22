BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech had to win three games in 24 hours to advance in the NCAA softball tournament.
The No. 3 national seed Hokies did just that, and now they get to host a super regional for the first time in program history.
Virginia Tech rolled over Kentucky 9-2 in Sunday’s championship series opener at Tech Softball Park then held on for a 5-4 victory over the Wildcats.
After reaching the super regionals for a second straight season, the Hokies (37-19) will host No. 14 seed Florida (46-16). The Gators went 3-0 in the Gainesville Regional, outscoring their opponents 28-2.
THE CLINCHER
Keely Rochard (25-3) got the clinching win out of the bullpen. The senior right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up one run on two hits, walking one and striking out three.
Jayme Bailey went 2-for-3, including a two-run homer in the first, to lead Virginia Tech. Mackenzie Lawter smacked the go-ahead, three-run homer in the fifth.
Kayla Kowalik and Erin Coffel hit first-inning home runs for Kentucky (37-19).
THE MUST-WIN
The Hokies used small ball to force a second championship matchup, though Cameron Fagan put a capper on the 9-2 victory with a three-run shot in the seventh.
Virginia Tech went 4-for-13 (.308) with runners in scoring position and drew seven walks. Fagan finished with four RBIs, and Emma Ritter was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI.
Emma Lemley (16-5) went the distance in the win, allowing only two hits and fanning four.
Vanessa Nesby was 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Wildcats.
HOKIES' LATE NIGHT
The Hokies lost one then won one on a rain-delayed Saturday of action to reach Sunday's finals.
After Kentucky dropped the home team into the losers’ bracket with a 5-4 come-from-behind win in the day’s first game, Bailey and Lawter both hit two-run homers to help the Hokies eliminate Miami (Ohio) with a 5-4 victory.