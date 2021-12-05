BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is heading to the home of the Yankees.
The Hokies (6-6) will make their inaugural appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl when they take on Maryland (6-6) on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Kickoff is set for 2:15 p.m. on ESPN.
“I’m honored to lead our team to New York for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl,” Tech interim head coach J.C. Price said. “The Hokies have a proud bowl tradition, and we’re excited to showcase our football team in the Big Apple. We have a very resilient group of players who stuck together through a number of challenges this season. I know that they’d like nothing better than to conclude our season on a winning note.”
Virginia Tech earned its 34th bowl berth. The Hokies have qualified for a bowl for 29 consecutive seasons but opted out of postseason play last year because of the pandemic.
“Virginia Tech has long valued its relationship with the Yankees organization and we’re pleased to finally have the Hokies participate in this bowl game at Yankee Stadium,” Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said in a release. “The Virginia Tech community will always be grateful for the generosity and graciousness that the Yankees organization and the Steinbrenner family extended to us following the 2007 tragedy on our campus.”
Following the on- campus shooting on April 16, 2007, the Yankees made a $1 million contribution to the Hokie Spirit Memorial Fund. On May 23, 2007, the team invited the Virginia Tech Police and Rescue Squad to Yankee Stadium for a game and in March 2008, the Yankees visited the memorial to the April 16 victims and played an exhibition game against the Hokies in Blacksburg.