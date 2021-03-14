BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is back in the NCAA Tournament field for a fourth consecutive time but first under coach Mike Young.
Situated in the South Region, the 10th-seeded Hokies (15-6) will play seventh-seeded Florida (14-9) on Friday in the first round. Time and location are still to be determined.
“This has been one of the most enjoyable groups I’ve had in my 30-plus years as a coach,” Young said in a story on the Virginia Tech website. “These guys have always been about the team and they have improved over the long haul of the season. They have weathered every storm thrown at them and I expect them to continue to do the same as we get to Indianapolis.”
Second-ranked Baylor is the top seed in the Region.
The Hokies-Gators winner will play the winner between No. 2 Ohio State (21-8) and No. 15 Oral Roberts (16-10) in the second round.
Virginia Tech’s 12th appearance in The Dance comes a year after the NCAA Tournament had to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Hokies are 8-11 in tournament games.