BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech star tight end James Mitchell is making the jump to the NFL.
Mitchell, a native of Big Stone Gap who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the second game of the season, announced Monday on Twitter that the Hokies’ bowl game will be his last with the team.
Joshua 1:9. Thank you, Virginia Tech! 🧡 #ggtg pic.twitter.com/UcmUEkQyfD— James Mitchell (@j_mitch82) December 6, 2021
In the message, Mitchell thanked coaches Justin Fuente, James Shibest and Charley Wiles for giving him the opportunity to play for the Hokies and represent his home state.
“I am very thankful for all the lessons you all have taught me and (for) helping to shape me into the man and player I am today,” Mitchell wrote.
The preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection also expressed his gratitude to the medical staff and support staff before addressing the fans.
“To Hokie Nation, thank you for all the endless love and support you have given me and my teammates and making Lane (Stadium) such a great place to play,” he wrote.
"Ever since I was a kid,” he continued, “my parents taught me to always trust and lean on my faith in God and everything else will work out!"
He concluded his message by saying that he had “decided to step out on that faith and declare for the 2022 NFL draft. Virginia Tech is a special place and will always be my home!”
Mitchell, a versatile 6-foot-3, 242-pounder who was voted team captain for 2021, finishes his Virginia Tech career with 52 catches for 838 yards and seven touchdowns along with five rushing TDs in four seasons.
Before going to Blacksburg, he starred at Union under coach Travis Turner. Mitchell was the 2017 VHSL Class 2 offensive player of the year and a four-time all-state tight end.
Virginia Tech (6-6) is heading to Yankee Stadium and a Pinstripe Bowl matchup with Maryland (6-6) on Dec. 29 in New York. Kickoff in the Bronx is set for 2:15 p.m. on ESPN.
🚨OFFICIAL!🚨The matchup is set, and @virginia_tech will meet the @umterps on the @yankeestadium gridiron for the 2021 @NewEraCap Pinstripe Bowl on December 29th. #GoHokies #GoTerps #BowlSeason pic.twitter.com/9IN06dtpno— NewEraPinstripeBowl (@PinstripeBowl) December 5, 2021