BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech opened the first NCAA softball regional ever held in Blacksburg with a bang.

Senior Keely Rochard struck out 17 and fired a no-hitter for the No. 3 national seed Hokies, who earned a 4-0 win over St. Francis (Pa.) on Friday at Tech Softball Park.

Rochard (24-2) walked one and plunked one in recording the ninth no-hitter of her college career.

The Hokies (42-7) got the only run they needed in the fourth inning when Ally Repko drew a bases-loaded walk. They tacked on a run in the fifth courtesy of Kelsey Bennett’s RBI single to left and padded the lead in the sixth thanks to a two-run error by St. Francis.

Bre Peck went 2-for-3, including a double, and Emma Ritter stole two bases and scored a run for Virginia Tech, which will play Saturday at 3 p.m. against Kentucky (36-17). The Wildcats routed Miami (Ohio) 15-1, hitting an NCAA Tournament and school record-tying six home runs in the five-inning game.

The Hokies had five steals in all and coaxed five walks from Red Flash hurler Rachel Marsden. Marsden (20-9) scattered eight hits and struck out one.

St. Francis (37-17) and Miami (39-16-1) will meet Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in an elimination game. The winner of that game will turn around and play the loser between the Hokies and Wildcats at 8 p.m.

The winner from Saturday's late game will play the Hokies-Wildcats winner on Sunday at noon, with a second game to follow if necessary.

The teams that advance from the 16 regional sites qualify for the super regionals, scheduled for May 26-29.

