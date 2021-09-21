BLACKSBURG — Coach Justin Fuente and the Virginia Tech football team are ready to turn the page from a tough loss to West Virginia.
To do that, the Hokies need to address their troubles in the red zone, which Fuente described concisely during Monday’s news conference.
“We stunk,” he said.
The Hokies (2-1) failed to score on three trips inside the red zone in the 27-21 loss to the Mountaineers, the final time with the game on the line.
“You don’t get down there three times, come away with nothing and not reevaluate, talk about and look at all aspects,” said Fuente, who nevertheless said he was “really proud of the competitiveness and the fight that our team showed.”
Virginia Tech, which dropped out of the AP Top 25 after climbing to No. 15, now turns its focus on Richmond (2-1), which is coming off a 34-27 loss at Villanova.
“The guys were in (Sunday), had a really good workout. Turn the page and move forward to be challenged with Richmond this week,” Fuente said.
“Tremendous challenge this week to come back home to play a team that was really close to being undefeated coming into this game,” he added. “They were like two minutes away in the Villanova game away from being undefeated. A veteran football team coming into our place that’s very well coached on both sides of the ball and special teams.”
Kickoff Saturday at Lane Stadium is scheduled for noon on the ACC Network.
MILESTONE FOR DAX
Linebacker and defensive captain Dax Hollifield had a team-high 10 tackles — eight solo — against West Virginia, giving him 200 stops for his career.
Hollifield joined Jack Tyler, now the Hokies’ linebackers coach, as well as current Tech staffers Pierson Prioleau and Kyshoen Jarrett on the list.
Cornerback Jermaine Waller had an interception for a third straight game and is tied for the national lead among FBS schools.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store. https://www.timesnews.net/site/app.html