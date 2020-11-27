BLACKSBURG — Saturday’s men's game between Virginia Tech and Temple, part of the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Uncasville, Connecticut, has been canceled following a positive coronavirus test within the Owls’ program.
The Hokies, who opened the season Wednesday with a 77-62 win over Radford at Cassell Coliseum, are scheduled to play South Florida on Sunday at 8 p.m. in Uncasville.
USF (1-0) opens play in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday against Rhode Island.