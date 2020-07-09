BLACKSBURG — The Big Ten’s announcement Thursday that it will not play nonconference games in football this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic cost Virginia Tech its second game of the season.
The Hokies were scheduled to welcome the Nittany Lions to Lane Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12 in the teams’ inaugural meeting on the gridiron.
The marquee game would have reunited Honaker native Jordan Stout with his former Virginia Tech teammates. Stout transferred to Penn State following the 2018 season after two years at Tech. He handled the Nittany Lions’ kickoffs and long field goals in 2019 and is expected to add punting duties this season.
Following the Big Ten’s announcement, Brett McMurphy of the Stadium Network said on Twitter that the Atlantic Coast Conference also is expected not to play nonconference football games this year. McMurphy noted that no official decision has been made.
The Hokies’ remaining nonconference schedule has home games against Liberty (Sept. 5) and North Alabama (Sept. 26) and at Middle Tennessee State (Sept. 19).