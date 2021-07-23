James Mitchell is a rare, high-profile athlete these days.
He likes to be coached.
“I’ve always been a guy who wants to be coached,” Mitchell said Friday.
The Virginia Tech tight end, who graduated from Union in 2018 after leading the Bears to a trip to the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals in 2017, said he’s always liked to be coached.
“The coaches have always had my best interest at heart, and they give me constructive criticism to let me know where I need to improve,” Mitchell said. “I try to take what they say and work on that. I don’t get down on myself. I just try to take what they say and work on improving and getting better.”
Mitchell’s attitude and work ethic have led to a successful and busy preseason.
Returning from ACC media days this week, Mitchell was named Friday to the watch list for the John Mackey Award. The Mackey award is given to the best collegiate tight end in the country.
He’s also on at least two preseason All-ACC teams.
“It’s been good,” Mitchell said of his busy offseason.
BY THE NUMBERS
The attention is warranted.
Last season, Mitchell had 26 catches for 435 yards and four receiving touchdowns, as well as a rushing touchdown.
In his career with the Hokies, Mitchell has pulled in 47 catches for 796 yards and six touchdowns and has rushed for five more more.
The spring and summer preseason has included more than just accolades for Mitchell. Just like every other year, he’s listened to his coaches and has taken their direction to improve his game.
“I added a lot of weight to my frame,” he said during ACC media days. “Since last offseason I’ve gained eight to 10 pounds and I’m stronger than I’ve ever been.”
Mitchell has also been working with Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister on timing and passing routes.
It’s a process that includes building trust, he said.
“He can trust me that I’m going to make the play, and I’m able to trust him that he can make that throw,” Mitchell said.
DOWN THE ROAD
The future looks bright for Mitchell, with talk of playing on Sundays at the next level swirling around.
He admits it’s nice to think about, but he also knows the upcoming season is an important one for him and his team.
“I’m just going to take this season one game at a time,” Mitchell said.
It’s a sure bet he’ll be listening to tips on how he can improve and he’ll be putting those tips to practice, one game at a time.