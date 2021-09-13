BLACKSBURG — All-Atlantic Coast Conference tight end James Mitchell of Virginia Tech will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in Saturday’s win over Middle Tennessee.
"We are disappointed for him. What a great leader and a great young man he is. A team captain, a leadership council member. We wish him a speedy recovery." - Coach Fuente
Hokies coach Justin Fuente announced Monday that an MRI revealed damage to the Union alum’s right knee that will require surgery.
Mitchell was hurt on a goal-line carry during the second quarter of the Hokies’ 35-14 win. In his postgame news conference Fuente said he was told that his team’s most versatile offensive weapon was “fine.”
Mitchell, a preseason All-ACC first-teamer in his fourth season at Virginia Tech, has 52 catches with 838 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions for his career. He also has rushed for five TDs.
He had five catches for 42 yards with an 11-yard touchdown in the season-opening win over No. 21 North Carolina.
The 15th-ranked Hokies (2-0) make their first road trip of the season Saturday when they visit West Virginia (1-1). Kickoff is set for noon.