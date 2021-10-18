BLACKSBURG — Two days after a bad home loss to Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech received more bad news.
Safety Devon Hunter and linebacker Dean Ferguson will miss the rest of the season, both with injuries that require surgery.
Hunter, a redshirt junior who backed up Nasir Peoples, suffered a knee injury in Saturday’s 28-7 loss at Lane Stadium. Ferguson, a redshirt freshman who backed up Dax Hollifield, suffered a shoulder injury.
“Dean had been battling through numerous injuries throughout the entire season quite frankly, just incredible example of perseverance,” Hokies coach Justin Fuente said Monday during his weekly news conference. “Basically, halfway through the season, it seemed like every week was a new body part for him. This is just one bridge too far. ... Devon obviously has been through a lot. I believe it was on a special teams play where he hurt his knee.”
Hunter, who missed last season because of off-the-field issues, played in five of six games this season. Ferguson saw action in the first five games.
ORANGE UP NEXT
The Hokies (3-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Con-ference) host Syracuse (3-4, 0-3) on Saturday. The teams haven’t met since joining the ACC.
Virginia Tech won 51-7 the last time Syracuse played in Blacksburg, on Oct. 11, 2003.
The Orange are coming off a tough 17-14 loss to Clemson last Friday night. The Tigers escaped when Syracuse kicker Andre Szymt missed a 48-yard field goal attempt with 38 seconds left.
“(The Orange have) lost three games by I think three points apiece, really heartbreaking tough games,” Fuente said.
Kickoff at Lane is set for 12:30 p.m.