Brody Jones had to be coaxed into football.
These days you couldn’t Pry him loose.
No, that’s not a typo in the second paragraph. Virginia Tech’s new head coach, Brent Pry, has offered the Virginia High senior preferred walk-on status for the Hokies next season. And if Jones can turn heads in Blacksburg during his senior season with the Bearcats, a scholarship offer isn’t out of the question.
HOW DID IT BEGIN?
It started with a shorter Jones entering high school as a good baseball player. His buddy, Conner Davidson, convinced him to give football a try. But it didn’t seem like a long-term adventure.
“I got into a couple of games at cornerback as a freshman,” Jones said. “My coach told me this summer at Carson-Newman’s camp he remembered thinking he was scared I would get hurt.”
Fast forward three years later, Jones is fifty pounds and three inches taller. His 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame fits nicely in the quarterback position, but the Hokies are targeting him to play linebacker.
“He said he wants to see film of me during the season,” Jones said. “I’ve never played outside linebacker. They are recruiting me and projecting what I could be. He said I can earn a scholarship if he likes what he sees.”
Therefore, football has risen to the top of Jones’ list.
“Football has come a long way in my heart,” he said. “I’ve been going to camps this year. I always thought quarterback would be what I would play at the next level. But outside linebacker is such a fun position, something I really like. It’s physical, and you have to be athletic enough to stop the ball from being thrown all over the field.”
THE UPCOMING SEASON
Coming off an 8-3 performance, Jones said the Bearcats believe they can be good again in 2022.
“We’re feeling really good about this year,” Jones said. “We’ve bonded really good as a team. We have a strong receiving group, good on the outside and good in the slots. And we’re working every day to get the offensive line improving. The offensive line is what Virginia High is known for, and we will get it there.”
Jones said he expects to run the ball more this season.
“I’m thinking we will do a lot of RPO reads and fakes, where I run the ball more,” he said. “But I still enjoy launching it down the field.”
WHEN FOOTBALL SEASON ENDS
Jones is a good baseball player, too. He pitches and plays center field.
“My dad has been a big influence for me in baseball,” Jones said. “When I was younger, we would go to the field every day and hit and throw.”
Jones is also a sprinter for the track team.
But even with all of the athletics, he finds time to be an excellent student, carrying a GPA of 4.1.