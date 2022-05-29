BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's softball team started well on the second day of the Blacksburg Super Regional but didn’t finish that way.
The third-seeded Hokies completed Friday’s suspended Game 1 by securing a 6-0 victory over 14th-seeded Florida at Tech Softball Park. The game resumed on Saturday morning with Virginia Tech already up 6-0, bolstered by Emma Ritter’s two solo home runs and Cameron Fagan’s three-run shot. Keely Rochard (26-3) finished out the complete-game shutout she began the day before.
The Gators came back in the second game to claim a 7-2 victory. Florida had 10 hits against three Hokies pitchers, including seven against starter Emma Lemley (16-6) before chasing her after four innings.
“We won one and lost one. Super regionals aren’t easy,” Virginia Tech coach Pete D’Amour said. “The season isn’t over, so we just have to regroup and do what we did in Game 1.”
The Hokies (46-9) and Gators (47-17) will face off Sunday to decide which team advances to the Women’s College World Series. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN.
Teams to already lock up WCWS berths are top-seeded Oklahoma, Oregon State, UCLA, Oklahoma State, Texas and Arizona.