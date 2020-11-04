BLACKSBURG — Growing up and playing football in a small Southwest Virginia town taught Justin Hamilton a lot of things.
Hamilton, the defensive coordinator for the Virginia Tech football program, carries with him one constant he learned during his days in Clintwood.
“The best part of that for me is there is no hiding anywhere,” Hamilton said Tuesday during the Hokies’ weekly videoconference. “If you have success, you have to have humility. And when you make a mistake, you’ve got to own it.”
Hamilton has tried to live that philosophy through both his playing and coaching days.
“There are days you want to stay in bed under the covers and just tap out. And then there are days you want your face on a billboard. But every day you’ve got to be the same guy every day,” he said.
Being the same guy, along with a few breaks here and there, is what has gotten Hamilton to where he is now.
ONE STEP AT A TIME
Hamilton starred in football, basketball and track at Clintwood.
He was a two-time all-state player in both football and basketball and a state champion in track.
He played several positions at Virginia Tech before landing at the safety spot in his senior year playing for legendary defensive coordinator Bud Foster.
After a three-year stint in the NFL with Cleveland and Washington, Hamilton stepped into his coaching career.
He started as an assistant at Virginia-Wise before joining the staff at VMI in 2014, coaching alongside fellow former Lonesome Pine District star Brad Robbins.
“Brad Robbins called me about the VMI job and then when VMI got a new head coach, Brad went to bat for me,” Hamilton recalled. “I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve had the good graces of a lot of people.
“I just try to do the best job I can.”
In 2018, Hamilton became the director of player development for the Hokies’ defense. He was promoted to the position of safeties coach in 2019 and then was chosen to replace the retiring Foster following the conclusion of last season.
Foster recommended Hamilton to fill his longtime position.
“That was the greatest honor of my professional life,” Hamilton said.
As a defensive coach under Foster, Hamilton said he learned a lot and took in a lot a words of wisdom, including: “It’s not about them. It’s about us.”
Foster told Hamilton a defense has to prepare for the other team, but the end result ultimately comes down its own execution.
WHAT A YEAR
Like most everything else, the coronavirus pandemic altered Virginia Tech’s preseason preparation, which made stepping into his first year as defensive coordinator even tougher for Hamilton.
The team had no spring practice and little time for preseason work.
And then right before the season started, Hamilton was sidelined and quarantined with the coronavirus. He missed the Hokies’ first two games, against North Carolina State and Duke.
“It was a tough time,” Hamilton recalled. “I was excited for the coaches and players, but it was frustrating. By the end of the Duke game, I was ready for that to be over.”
The season, unlike any other, has presented challenges Hamilton could not foresee.
“It has been something new every day,” he said. “Every day has been its own challenge.”
Nevertheless, Hamilton and his staff go to work every day preparing a game plan for the next opponent. After all, to be successful Hamilton knows he has to be the same guy every day.