BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech sophomore slugger Gavin Cross was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Blacksburg Regional after helping the Hokies advance to the NCAA super regionals for the first time in school history.
In Thursday’s regional opener, Cross went 5-for-6 — including a two-run home run and run-scoring double — and finished with five RBIs, a run scored and a stolen base in No. 4 overall seed Virginia Tech’s 15-9 win over Wright State.
The Tennessee High alum followed that up by going 3-for-5, including a two-run homer and a triple, scoring three times, driving in two runs and swiping another bag in Friday's 24-4 thumping of Columbia.
Cross didn’t get a hit in the Hokies’ regional-clinching 7-2 win over Columbia on Sunday, but he coaxed three walks and scored a run.
Teammates joining him on the all-region squad were Cade Hunter, Nick Biddison, Carson DeMartini, Tanner Schobel, Jack Hurley and Carson Jones.
The Hokies (44-12) will host the winner of the Gainesville Regional — either Oklahoma or Florida — this weekend at English Field.