Virginia Tech's Gavin Cross, playing for the Stars, makes contact during the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team's stop in Johnson City last summer.

 Todd Brase

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross has more honors to add his ever-growing résumé.

Cross, a former Tennessee High standout entering his third season playing for the Hokies, was named a preseason first-team All-American by both Baseball America and D1Baseball on Monday.

Cross batted .345 with 11 home runs and 13 doubles during the 2021 season, finishing with a .621 slugging percentage. Through his first two seasons in Blacksburg, the 6-foot-3 left-hander has batted .351 and slugged .563, rapping out 14 doubles, five triples and 11 homers across his 67-game career.

A 2021 All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team pick, Cross represented Virginia Tech on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team last summer. He batted .455 for Team USA with a .879 slugging percentage and four homers.

D1Baseball, at No. 5, and Baseball America, at No. 14, both have Cross listed as a top-15 college prospect for the 2022 Major League Baseball draft.

Cross is now a four-time preseason All-American for 2022. In January, Perfect Game/Rawlings tabbed him a first-team selection, an honor that followed his recognition as a Collegiate Baseball second-teamer in December.

