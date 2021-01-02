ACC STANDINGS
|Team
|Conf.
|Overall
|Virginia Tech
|2-0
|8-1
|North Carolina State
|2-0
|6-1
|Louisville
|1-0
|6-1
|Syracuse
|1-0
|6-1
|Virginia
|1-0
|5-2
|Duke
|1-0
|3-2
|Clemson
|1-1
|7-1
|Florida State
|1-1
|5-2
|Pittsburgh
|1-1
|5-2
|Georgia Tech
|1-1
|5-3
|Wake Forest
|0-0
|3-0
|Miami
|0-2
|4-3
|North Carolina
|0-2
|5-4
|Notre Dame
|0-2
|3-5
|Boston College
|0-2
|2-6
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball game between No. 24 Virginia Tech and No. 23 Virginia was postponed after a Virginia staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, the league announced Friday.
The positive test led to quarantining and contact tracing within the Cavaliers' program, the ACC said.
The Hokies (8-1, 2-0) are next scheduled to visit Louisville on Wednesday. Next on the slate for the Cavaliers (5-2, 1-0) is a Wednesday home game with Wake Forest.
Also on Friday, the ACC said the game between No. 20 Duke and No. 18 Florida State was postponed after a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing with the Seminoles’ program.
The league’s announcement came not long after Duke said coach Mike Krzyzewski wouldn’t travel with the team after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus. The university said the person who tested positive was not in the Blue Devils’ travel party, and Coach K did not travel with the team to Tallahassee.
The Notre Dame-Pittsburgh and Syracuse-North Carolina games, scheduled for Saturday, already had been postponed. Instead, the Fighting Irish and Tar Heels now will play Saturday at 4 p.m. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
In the only other ACC games on tap Saturday, Louisville plays at Boston College at noon and Clemson visits Miami for a 2 p.m. tipoff.