As four NFL teams line up for conference championship games Sunday, it’s hard to believe it was almost four decades ago when Washington played Dallas at the same stage of the season.
But for Washington football fans old enough to remember, it ranks at the top of their most memorable games. And it was summed up by what is still the greatest (or at least second- greatest) play in Washington history.
There were many unique things about that game. First, the 1982 NFC championship was played on Jan. 22, 1983, which was a Saturday. It remains the only year when the NFC and AFC championship games were played on separate days. Miami played the New York Jets on Jan. 23 for the AFC championship.
The reason for the split championship schedule was because of the players’ strike in 1982. Fifty-seven days of that season were wasted while the NFL Players Association sought 55% of the league’s gross revenues as its headline demand. Before the strike was settled, seven regular-season games had been canceled and $275 million in revenues and wages had been lost. Back then, NFL players weren’t making the kind of money they make today. But the resolution of this strike, including a 5-year, $1.28 billion package plus incentives, began the change.
The season resumed on Nov. 21 with seven games remaining on the schedule. The Redskins, as they were known then, had won their two games before the strike.
When they returned to the field, they beat the New York Giants and Philadelphia before playing host to Dallas. The Cowboys dominated the game, holding John Riggins to nine carries for 26 yards. It appeared clear the Cowboys had the better team.
However, Dallas lost its final two games of the regular season against the Eagles and Minnesota.
Washington finished 8-1 and earned the NFC’s top seed, which was significant because it meant the team had the opportunity to host three playoff games, a potential first in NFL history. Sixteen teams earned spots in the playoffs, an event dubbed the “Super Bowl Tournament.” Divisions were ignored and teams were seeded 1 through 8 in each conference.
Washington easily beat Detroit and then held off Minnesota. Riggins carried 62 times over the course of those games.
Dallas brushed aside Tampa Bay and then held off Green Bay, despite Danny White throwing a pick-6 to Green Bay’s Mark Lee that pulled the Packers within four points in the fourth quarter.
So the stage was set for Dallas to make a return visit to RFK Stadium. Washington fans had chanted “We want Dallas” near the end of the win over Minnesota. It seemed like a boastful thing to do; the history against the Cowboys suggested they should want anybody but Dallas.
From the last game in 1975 to the first meeting in 1982, Dallas had beaten Washington 11 times in 14 matchups. Also, this was the NFC’s 13th championship game and Dallas was participating for a stunning 10th time. Nothing like picking on a giant.
Perhaps the fans were emboldened by the success of their new head coach. Joe Gibbs’ first team in 1981 started 1-6 but won seven of its last nine games. Going into the championship game against Dallas, Washington had won 18 of its past 21 games.
Another unique thing about this game was the first NFC championship pairing of Pat Summerall and John Madden in the broadcast booth. The duo would go on to call 19 more title games.
With the Redskins leading 14-3 at halftime, it looked like things were falling into place. White had been knocked out of the game with a concussion, replaced at quarterback by Gary Hogeboom.
But Hogeboom threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Cowboys were within four points, 21-17, heading into the fourth quarter.
Clinging to a 24-17 lead, most Washington fans likely had a passing memory of Clint Longley in 1974. Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach was injured during the Thanksgiving Day game, and Dallas trailed 16-3 when Longley entered. Longley threw a touchdown pass and then led a 70-yard scoring drive to pull Dallas within 23-17. With 28 seconds remaining and no timeouts, Longley hit Drew Pearson for a 50-yard Hail Mary touchdown and a 24-23 win by the Cowboys.
But this time, the late-game backup-quarterback drama swung in Washington’s favor. The Redskins correctly anticipated Dallas would go to its famous screen pass to superstar running back Tony Dorsett. Washington defensive end Dexter Manley tipped the pass and Darryl Grant grabbed the ball out of the air. He romped 10 yards into the end zone for a game-clinching touchdown.
And RFK Stadium, famous for its sway, shook like never before.
If Grant’s play wasn’t the greatest in Washington football history, it could only be considered topped by Riggins’ touchdown run in the Super Bowl just eight days later. With Washington trailing 17-13 and facing fourth-and-1 from Miami’s 43-yard line, Riggins ran “70 Chip” and got the blocks he needed. One on one with cornerback Don McNeal, Riggins burst through the tackle attempt and raced for a game-changing touchdown.
Washington would go on to win the Super Bowl in 1987 and 1991, but the drama didn’t match what happened in 1982.