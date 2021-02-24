In the late summer of 1970, Gate City’s football team traveled to Abingdon for a scrimmage.
The Blue Devils’ starting offense scored on every possession of the preseason contest and its starting defense never allowed a first down.
That was the beginning for legendary coach Harry Fry’s club that year. The end came with a Group AA championship, the first in VHSL history.
The high school league introduced a state football playoff system in 1970, the same year Gate City was transitioning from the Group A Lonesome Pine District to the Group AA Southwest District.
Because of scheduling conflicts, the Blue Devils were not able to set up a full Southwest District slate. Instead, Fry’s team had to play a mixture of LPD and SWD teams as well as some larger schools from neighboring Tennessee.
PICTURE PERFECT
To make the first playoff field in VHSL football history, Fry knew his team had to be perfect or close to it.
“He said for us to make the playoffs, we had to win every game,” Don Frazier recalled Fry saying to the team.
The 1970 squad was special, just like the legendary coach for whom the Blue Devils played.
“We were just a band of brothers,” said Frazier, a fullback on offense and middle linebacker on defense. “We all stuck together, on and off the field.”
By the time 1970 arrived, the seniors and juniors on the team had been together as a unit for four or five years. They were family and Fry was the father-figure coach.
“He was tough,” Frazier said. “We hit a lot. And we practiced a lot. He put you through the ringer. But I don’t know of anyone who played for him that would not run through a wall for him.
“He made a man out of you.”
Stan Rogers, who played running back and defensive back, said the family atmosphere was key, and it started at the top with Fry and assistant coaches John Vicars and Lynn “Sarge” Reed and the staff.
“We were just like a family,” Rogers said. “Coach Fry and Coach Vicars and Coach Reed were great. They were role models for all of us. They helped mold me into becoming a man.
“It was like that for all of us.”
The fraternity included Don Frazier, Stan Rogers, Phillip Rogers, Pat Loggans, Mike Wolfe, George Wolfe, Danny Enix, Charlie Tittsworth, Frank Castle, Rick Shaffer, Gary Frazier, Gordon Quillen, Danny Smith, Mike Collins, Marshall Lane, Bobby Bevill, Don Newton, Johnny Miller, Greg McMurray, David Flannary, Bob Robinette, Jeff Hamilton, Dale Smith, Mark Blanton, Bill Houseright, Mike McMeans, Bobby Thompson, Kenneth “Chico” Gibson, George Kells, Joel McDavid, Elmer “Skipper” Jones, Clayton Stallard, Terry “Hoss” Houseright and Tom Fugate among others.
Under the leadership of Fry, Reed and Vicars, the Blue Devils rolled through the regular season.
A season-opening 32-0 win over Powell Valley signaled what kind of year was in store for Gate City. The Blue Devils followed by trouncing Lynn View 44-0 and beating Coeburn 38-20.
After blanking Sullivan Central 44-0, Gate City girded for battle with the big school across the state line.
In 1969, Dobyns-Bennett beat Gate City 27-12 in Kingsport, but in 1970, the Indians came to play on the Blue Devils’ home turf.
“All of the starters on that 1969 team came back the next year,” Don Frazier said. “We owed them one.”
The Blue Devils delivered.
Before a crowd estimated at more than 10,000, Gate City pounded out a 44-16 victory.
The Blue Devils rolled through the final half of the regular-season, beating Appalachia (54-6), Tazewell (20-6), Ketron (34-0), Graham (52-0) and Elizabethton (40-0).
ON A ROLL
After concluding the regular season at 10-0, Gate City ventured into new territory — the postseason. The first VHSL- organized playoff system was in place and the Blue Devils were eager to prove themselves statewide.
They did just that.
In its toughest game of the season, Gate City held off Dublin for a 16-8 win in the regional championship game.
The Blue Devils followed by recording their seventh shutout of the season, a 48-0 dismantling of Altavista in the state semifinals, before traveling across the state to Fredericksburg to take part in the first Group AA football title game.
The Blue Devils clobbered James Monroe 40-8 and returned home with the state championship — and a great memory for Phil Rogers.
“They kicked the opening kick off to me and I returned it 96 yards for a touchdown,” Phil Rogers recalled. “That was a great memory. They got the ball and scored and we got the ball back and scored again. Then they got the ball and were getting close to scoring. On one play, Frank Castle took the ball away from the running back and that was pretty much it.”
Phil Rogers was a leader on both sides of the ball. He ran for more than 1,300 yards with a state-leading 30 rushing touchdowns and led the Blue Devils with 14 interceptions from his defensive back position.
Phillip Rogers went on to earn a spot in the Virginia Tech Hall of Fame for his play with the Hokies and played for the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL before an injury ended his career.
DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS
While Phil Rogers and the offensive unit earned plenty of attention, most point to the defense for making the Blue Devils so strong.
Under the guidance of Reed, the defensive coordinator, the Gate City employed a 4-3 defense, which was new to the region.
“We had a bunch of kids,” Reed recalled. “We attacked on defense. We didn’t sit back and wait for something to happen. We made things happen.”
The way Reed coached his defense was the way the Blue Devils played in their historic season.
They made things happen.