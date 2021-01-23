JOHNSON CITY — Despite playing a good portion of Saturday's game without its two leading scorers, the Science Hill boys basketball team found a way to win its interstate matchup with Union, pulling out a 57-56 victory.
Leading scorer Keynan Cutlip and versatile wing player Amare Redd got in foul trouble early for the Hilltoppers, but Laithen Shingledecker stepped up in a big spot and netted a team-high 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting and 3-for-5 from the free throw line.
“Hats off to Union. They’re an outstanding basketball team,” said Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip, whose team has won 12 straight. “Laithen was no doubt the player of the game for us. He finished around the basket and carried us.
“That’s what gives this team a chance to be really successful. We’ve got other players like Laithen that can step up.”
Alex Rasnick finished with a game-high 22 points for the Bears, hitting five 3-pointers.
“That’s what Alex does,” Union coach Zack Moore said. “He’s a scorer and a shot-maker. If our offense is struggling, he always seems to make a basket.”
FOUL TROUBLE
Cutlip picked up his third foul late in the second quarter and sat for the remainder of the half. With 5:13 left in the third, he picked up his fourth.
Cutlip eventually fouled out and finished with 11 points.
Redd, who can make plays on both ends of the floor, too found foul trouble, but played most of the game's final four minutes. He wound up with seven points, but three game on critical free throws down the stretch.
“Amare finds a way to help you win games,” Cutlip said. “He does whatever it takes and tonight, it was knocking down free throws. We adjusted to a zone because they were wearing us out and getting us in foul trouble.”
HARD-FOUGHT BATTLE
The Big Stone Gap crew grabbed a six-point halftime lead thanks to stellar defense and corralling long rebounds off Science Hill misses, also aided by the Hilltoppers' five first-quarter turnovers.
Union cooled off after the break. Science Hill went on a 5-0 run to start the third quarter to pull within one.
Ultimately, timely made free throws and rebounds spelled the Bears' demise.
Bradley Bunch netted 12 points for Union but had only four after the first quarter. Sean Cusano shot 4-for-10 from the floor to finish with 11 points.
“I thought we missed some opportunities there in the fourth quarter when it was a one-possession game,” Moore said. “Bradley missed some easy shots, we turned it over and maybe Sean took a bad shot. We had opportunities to take the lead and if we would have kept it, I don’t know.
“This was a good game for us, obviously.”
After Science Hill seized a lead in the third, things turned chippy and both coaches received technical fouls.
“The first time we played them it was a one-possession game and obviously it was tonight,” Moore said. “We knew it was going to be a challenge to come in here. This is the type of team we want to play. This only makes us better and we’re mad that we got beat.”
ACROSS THE BORDER
In recent years, Science Hill has been known to play the best team from Southwest Virginia in a home-and-home series.
“It’s not about the size of the school, but about the quality of competition that we can get from them,” Cutlip said. “I was really upset that fans couldn’t be at Union because when you travel up there, you expect something like a Gate City environment. They have phenomenal fan bases and the fans are excited.
“It is just an unbelievable environment and if you’re not ready to play, the fans will run you out of the gym and the team won’t have to.”