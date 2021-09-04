BLOUNTVILLE — Science Hill fought through mistakes and all the hoopla Friday night to claim a 40-21 win in the first home football game at West Ridge.
In front of a hardy crowd at the newly opened school, the Hilltoppers relied on halftime defensive adjustments and big-play athletes on the other side of the ball to eventually handle their new Region 1-6A rival.
Science Hill (2-1, 1-0) had its hands full with hard-running West Ridge quarterback Ethan Bergeron over the first two quarters, but the ’Toppers assumed control after taking a 23-21 edge into the locker room at halftime.
“It was a rough game,” said Science Hill coach Stacy Carter. “It was sloppy and we made a lot of mistakes. We had some penalties that we need to clean up and some turnovers that we need to clean up.
“Luckily we hung in there and got wins these last two (games), but we really need to get this fixed if we’re going to be a good football team down the road.”
OWNING THE SECOND HALF
After taking advantage of a punt snap through the end zone for a safety to gain its two-point halftime lead, Science Hill shut down Bergeron in the second half after the 242-pound veteran signal-caller had plowed for 89 yards and touchdown runs of 2, 19 and 4 yards over the game’s first 24 minutes.
“Coach (Ralph Nelson) really had his ends coming in and they weren’t really playing great technique the first half,” Carter said. “But they (the coaches) made their adjustments in how they were playing our ends and that helped us.”
Bergeron closed with 133 yards on 25 carries. The senior, forced to pass throughout the second half, hit 6 of 20 passes for 108 yards with three interceptions.
THE STARS SHINE
The Hilltoppers relied on their usual multisport standouts to flourish offensively against the Wolves (2-1, 0-1), with slick senior running back Baylor Brock and heady senior quarterback Jaxon Diamond doing most of the heavy lifting.
Brock scored on runs of 1, 11 and 40 yards and amassed 139 yards rushing on 20 carries.
Diamond hit on 11 of 25 passes for 205 yards with two interceptions and two touchdowns, a 61-yard toss to elusive Jack Torbett to make it a 23-14 game in the second quarter and a 31-yard strike to Keynan Cutlip to cap the scoring with 8:59 remaining.
Cutlip ended up with four catches for 80 yards and Torbett grabbed two passes for 84 yards.
“They’re all good players and good kids,” Carter said. “They’ve all been playing a lot of different sports over the years and I’m awfully proud of them.”
LEARNING CURVE
West Ridge coach Justin Hilton took the defeat like a champ.
“Ralph made some real good adjustments on defense,” Hilton said. “They moved some people where we wanted to go. We tried some different sets but we just couldn’t get anything going in the second half, and that’s on me.
“Our guys played extremely hard and worked their tails off. I’m proud of our community and our fans the way they came out and supported us. Our guys are always going to play hard until the end and that’s all I can ask of them.”
TEAM NUMBERS
Science Hill finished with 386 total offensive yards to West Ridge’s 289.
Both teams committed three turnovers.