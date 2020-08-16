NASHVIILLE — Not even a pandemic can stop Science Hill junior Jenna Hutchins from shattering records.
On Saturday night in the Music City Distance Carnival, Hutchins bettered the 3,200-meter outdoor girls state record by a little over 10 seconds with her time of 9:49.83. Former Christian Academy of Knoxville standout Rebecca Story previously held the record of 9:59.80, set in 2017.
Hutchins won the race by 27 seconds.
“The meet director, Dave Milner, was very nice before the race and told me there would be a pacer going out trying to set the pace for the state record,” Hutchins said. “I was really surprised when I finished and I ran that fast. It was the first time that I broke 10 (minutes) and I thought that I was in good enough shape to break 9:50.
“I had done a time trial by myself a couple of weeks ago and ran 10:05, so I knew a good race was coming.”
Her time also was a national junior class record, bettering the 9:52.13 Jordan Hasay of Mission College Prep, California, ran in 2008.
Hutchins now ranks fifth all-time for the event, including conversions from 2 miles.
She is just over two seconds off the national outdoor record of 9:47.88, set by Katelyn Tuohy of North Rockland, New York, in 2018.
“My strategy was to stay with the pacer as long as possible,” Hutchins said. “Most of my laps were around 1:14 and my last lap was 1:11. My mile splits were 4:55 for the first and 4:54 for the second.
“I was just thankful for the opportunity to run a race during these weird times.”
In last year's Music City meet, Hutchins smoked a 1-mile race in 4:43.33 (4:41.69 for 1,600), breaking Story’s 2018 record of 4:43.91 (4:42.26 for 1,600).
The race offered a different environment this time around.
“A few days before, parents of athletes and coaches were originally allowed in the stands, but it got changed,” Hutchins said. “Everyone watched the races from Lipscomb, but there were still a lot of people watching. There weren’t any spectators in the stands, but there were a lot of people cheering from outside the fence.
“I’m one of those that really likes running in front of big crowds and it was definitely weird.”
Hutchins now holds state records in the outdoor 1,600 and 3,200 and the indoor 1,600 (4:43.47 converted from 4:45.12) and sits sixth in the indoor 3,200 (10:31.44).
As the cross country season approaches, Hutchins already has the second-fastest time ever for a 5-kilometer race, a 16:38.97 she ran at the 2019 Nike Desert Twilight Festival in Arizona. Former Foot Locker national individual champion Kathy Kroeger of Independence still has the state record, a time of 16:32.0 from the 2006 Foot Locker South Regional in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Hutchins is a three-time individual state champion (2018 Large Class cross country and 2019 outdoor 800 and 1,600) and has a Foot Locker regional win from 2019 on her résumé. She's earned All-America honors twice in two attempts at the Foot Locker Nationals in San Diego, finishing ninth her freshman year and fifth her sophomore year.
“I’m just going to continue to train through and prepare for the cross country season,” Hutchins said. “I really didn’t up my mileage too much or do a lot of hard workouts going into this race. We’ve talked with Science Hill athletic director Keith Turner, and he said that I could do some out-of-state cross country races if I wanted to. I have contacted a few races, but we’re still in the searching phase.”
The high school national absolute record for 2 miles is held by Mary Cain of Bronxville, New York, who ran a 9:38.61 indoors in 2014.