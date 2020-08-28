JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill took the high road Friday night.
Catching a flight on Air Diamond, the Hilltoppers overcame a sluggish start and pounded David Crockett 35-14 in their home football opener at Tipton Stadium.
The Hilltoppers (1-1) avenged last year’s blowout loss to the Pioneers and improved to 14-1 all-time against their Washington County neighbors.
“I’m just happy to get a win,” said Science Hill coach Stacy Carter. “We’re so young, we need to learn how to win.”
NO. 11
Jaxon Diamond showed some nice things in the season opener, but the junior took off to a new level against the Pioneers. He connected on 15 of 23 tosses for 240 yards and four touchdowns. He hit seven receivers, and the four scoring tosses went to four players.
“It was definitely our receivers and O-line,” Diamond said. “The O-line gave me plenty of time, and when you give us that, you give us time to let our receivers make the plays that they did. I think that was the most important thing.”
Diamond said last year’s 62-34 loss was still in the Hilltoppers’ minds.
“We were hungry for revenge,” he said.
THE FIRST-HALF VIEW
The Pioneers dominated the first quarter, and Prince Kollie’s 11-yard scoring scamper gave Crockett a 7-0 lead.
Science Hill came to life in the final seconds of the quarter with a 46-yard bomb from Diamond to Torbett for first-and-goal at Crockett’s 2. Then early in the second quarter, Diamond hit Andrew Kanady for a 9-yard score to tie game.
Crockett drove deep into Science Hill territory but an intentional-grounding penalty stopped the Pioneers cold. After getting the ball back, Crockett fumbled in its own territory late in the second quarter.
Science Hill took advantage with a nice touch lob from Diamond to Amare Redd from 4 yards out.
“When you’ve got the tallest guy on the field, you probably want to throw it to him,” Diamond said. “That was probably the best decision for that play.”
“The turnovers killed us,” Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said. “It was tied and we got the ball back with three minutes left before halftime. We fumble and they score before halftime, and that took the wind out of our sails. I thought we outplayed them in the first half.”
AFTER THE BREAK
Leading 14-7, the Hilltoppers took control early in the third quarter when Caleb “Truck Move” Mazoff thundered in from 11 yards out.
Crockett bounced back with a 3-yard scoring run from Kollie to make it 21-14, but Science Hill distanced itself when Diamond hit A.J. Martin right in stride for an impressive 53-yard TD bomb.
“He ran a nice slant up and beat his defender,” Diamond said. “You just have to put it where he can run, and he’s going to score.”
THE NUMBERS
Torbett led the Hilltoppers with four catches for 84 yards. Martin caught two passes for 59 yards. Redd had three receptions for 48 yards.
Mazoff punished Crockett’s defense for 64 yards on 12 carries.
Crockett fielded a heavy dose of Brenden Reid, who carried 21 times for 95 yards. Kollie was also tough, totaling 74 yards on 14 carries.
Kollie, Reid and Mason Britton shared the quarterback duties, completing 12 of 20 passes for 99 yards. Aidan Clark had four receptions for 30 yards.
SPECIAL PERFORMANCE
Science Hill’s kicking game was impressive throughout the night despite the absence of Division I-level kicker Kade Hensley because of injury.
Kanady boomed kickoffs into the end zone, punted with authority and drilled all five of his extra-point attempts.
GROWING THE GAME
Carter said his team needed a boost as it prepares to begin Region 1-6A play next week at home against Hardin Valley.
“We needed a springboard,” he said.