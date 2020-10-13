Just like last year, Science Hill has a path to a Region 1-6A football title and the No. 1 seed for the playoffs.
And part of it has to do with Dobyns-Bennett’s remaining schedule.
First, the Hilltoppers would have to beat the Indians on Oct. 23. Science Hill, which is on its bye week, has beaten D-B seven times in the last eight meetings — including last year’s big upset at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. Science Hill would also need to defeat Bearden on Oct. 30.
The Hilltoppers would also need some help.
A Farragut loss to either Bearden, Hardin Valley or Jefferson County would give the Hilltoppers the top spot in the aforementioned scenario. But since the Admirals will be favored against all of those teams, a three-way tie at the top of the region could be the result. Each team would have a league mark of 5-1.
In that knotted trio, each team would be 1-1 — and the first tiebreaker after head to head is overall record. If D-B loses in Week 11 to 18-time state champion Alcoa, the Indians and Hilltoppers would both finish 8-2 overall and Farragut would be 7-3.
After breaking the three-way tie, it would revert back to Science Hill’s head-to-head meeting with D-B, giving the Hilltoppers the top spot in the region.
Last year, the Hilltoppers had a similar chance. Hardin Valley’s upset of Farragut opened the door for Science Hill, but the Hilltoppers couldn’t follow the win over D-B by beating Bearden.
Science Hill dropped all the way to the No. 4 seed, had to travel to Maryville in the first round and lost 42-0.
D-B won two playoff games before falling to Maryville in the quarterfinal round.
COACHING HONOR
Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten was recently selected as the 2019 Football Coach of the Year by the TSSAA.
Witten led the Cyclones to a perfect season last year with a record of 15-0 and the Class 4A championship.
In explaining why the honor earned last season is just now being announced, TSSAA Assistant Executive Director Matthew Gillespie said, “These are in conjunction with the National Federation of High Schools. We submit all coaches to them at the end of the academic year for all sports, per their timeline. They also have these coaches in the running for potential section or national coach of the year awards.”
Witten will be up for a Section 3 honor, which covers eight Southeastern states. Sectional winners will be submitted to a national committee for consideration as NFHS National Coach of the Year. The 2018-19 national winner was announced in January of this year.
STATE’S TOP OFFENSES
McMinn County was the only team among the top five offenses to get on the field Friday.
1. McMinn County, 48.7 ppg
2. Elizabethton, 47.7 ppg
3. Hardin County, 43.7 ppg
4. Oakland, 43.5 ppg
5. Tullahoma, 43.3 ppg
Also
13. Dobyns-Bennett, 39.7 ppg
STATE’S TOP DEFENSES
If Hampton had allowed one fewer score to Cloudland, it would have taken over the top spot. Still, the Bulldogs are an impressive No. 2.
1. Alcoa, 5.1 ppg
2. Hampton, 5.5 ppg
3. Maryville, 5.6 ppg
4. Knoxville West, 6.3 ppg
5. Hollow Rock-Bruceton, 7.0 ppg
Also:
13. Dobyns-Bennett, 8.7 ppg
GAMES OF THE WEEK
David Crockett at Tennessee High
The Pioneers have found a groove with five straight wins, but the Vikings have played a tougher schedule to date. This game will go a long way toward deciding the Region 1-5A title.
Elizabethton at Greeneville
These teams played two entertaining games last season with the Cyclones winning a pair of close ones. It looks like this year’s meeting could be more of the same as the Greene Devils have gotten hot lately.
Hampton at South Greene
The Bulldogs flat out whipped the previously unbeaten Rebels in last year’s showdown at Hampton, 30-0. This year, both teams enter without a loss and the game is in Greeneville. So it figures to be more like the 36-30 shootout in 2018.
PICK OF THE WEEK
Elizabethton 29, Greeneville 22
It should be another dandy in this state-level rivalry. Elizabethton gets the slight edge with its dual threat of quarterback Bryson Rollins and receiver Parker Hughes.
Picks record: 5-1.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Tylar Tesnear, Dobyns-Bennett
Breaking loose for 241 yards rushing and scoring four times, the junior running back helped power his team to a 56-35 win over Farragut on Friday.
The unbeaten Indians took over first place in Region 1-6A in the showdown win, and Tesnear scored a touchdown in each quarter with runs of 3, 52, 21 and 62.
THE HOGS AWARD
Dobyns-Bennett Indians
Whether the attack was by land or through the air, the Tribe Hogs were a solid fortress.
On the ground, they created room for over 300 yards rushing while also providing pass protection that allowed a 64% completion rate.
DEFENSIVE UNIT OF THE WEEK
Hampton Bulldogs
It was basically a shutout for the “Dog D.” The offense surrendered a score on the first drive of the game and the special teams were blitzed for a kickoff return touchdown in a 44-14 victory over Cloudland.