Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett have proven they can hold their own with any wrestling program in the state.
In recent years, the Hilltoppers and Indians have dueled on the mat and have scored high-profile wins over the other top teams in Tennessee. Last season, Science Hill edged Dobyns-Bennett for the Region 1 duals championship and ultimately finished fourth in the Class AAA state tournament.
Dobyns-Bennett, led by back-to-back state champions Tre Morrisette and Jackson Hurst, finished fifth in the team standings at the individual championships.
SCIENCE HILL
Coach Jimmy Miller returns a strong lineup including his own sons, Tripp and Stiles. Tripp, a senior, will compete at 160-170 pounds along with Peyton Pridemore. Stiles, a sophomore and defending region champion at 106 is No. 2 in the pin-tn.com state rankings at that weight class.
He’s one of three Science Hill wrestlers ranked in the top six in the state. Devon Medina, also a defending region champion, is No. 5 at 195 and Keimel Redford ranks No. 6 at heavyweight.
The ’Toppers return a lot of experience in the upper weight classes with Perry Tate at 182, Medina at 195, Levi Grunder and Dan Morrell at 220 and Redford at 285.
“The way we win dual meets is you have to put the best 14 kids on the mat,” Science Hill coach Jimmy Miller said. “Part of the process is figuring out where those 14 kids need to fit. If we can get that jigsaw puzzle together the next few weeks. ... But we’re good enough and the kids are working hard. There’s no lack of effort.”
Jamie Beck showed plenty of effort with one of the biggest moments of last season when his win at 138 clinched the Region 1 title. The junior will wrestle at 145 or 152.
Riley Strode, who will compete at 120 and 126 at meets, gives the Hilltoppers more experience. Lewis Rice is at 113, while others in the lower and middle weight classes include Dylan Winters, James Ferrell, Josiah Harris and Marcos Hillhouse.
“It’s going to be a long season and we have to see how it plays out,” Miller said. “We have a lot of returning kids in the lineup. Our mantra last year was we were nobodies and we beat the somebodies. Other than Braxton Mann, the kids hadn’t done anything notable, but they found a way to get it done. We’re going to put out some good kids out this season and we’re going to find a way to wrestle together.”
DOBYNS-BENNETT
The Indians’ big four from last season — the aforementioned state champions along with state runner-up Brennan Watkins and fourth-place finisher Clint Morrisette — have graduated. But, the cupboard isn’t bare.
Region 1 champion Gavin Armstrong at 120 and Cannon Mullins at 138 lead a talented bunch of grapplers. The Indians are also experienced at the heavier classes with Aidan Rhoton at 195, state qualifier Garrett Crowder at 220 and Eseka Kipoma at heavyweight.
“Losing the two state champions, a runner-up and a guy who placed fourth, obviously there are big shoes to fill,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Wes Idlette said. “It’s going to take a whole committee to replace those guys. We might not be as good individually, but I think our lineup could be better than last year.”
Patrick Mitchell, a senior who missed last season, is at 145, while the lower weight classes feature Bryce Pulitzer (106), Max Vassallo (113), Judah Moore (126) and Johnson Zhang and JT Robinson (132). Science Hill transfer Jake Dempsey could also factor in prominently.
The middle weight classes include Max Norman (152), Xander Harris (160), Robby Irvin (170) and Nikolas Burke (182).
Dobyns-Bennett got its season off to a strong start with wins over West Ridge and Daniel Boone in a three-way meet.
“I love the camaraderie with our team. We’re a younger team but, they get along with each other and work really hard,” Idlette said. “Those seniors last year left the blueprint for how these younger kids need to step up to the plate. They set a standard and this team looks forward to the challenge.”