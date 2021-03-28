When it comes to high school soccer in Northeast Tennessee, Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill perennially stand at the top of the heap.
Once again these two area powerhouses are looking at a collision course for the district’s regular-season championship — with battles set for April 6 (in Kingsport), May 6 (in Johnson City), likely again in the district tournament and possibly in the region (if the teams can solve potential matchups at that stage against top-ranked Bearden or No. 3 Farragut).
Here’s a look at the teams as they are in the early stages of their 2021 seasons:
DOBYNS-BENNETT
Record: 3-2-0
Coach Tom Laguardia said the Indians entered the season with plenty of work to do.
“The bottom line is we’ve lost seven starters with three playing at the next level,” Laguardia said. “That includes three returning all-state selections who moved on.”
Third-year senior starters Brayden Conner and Jose Torres anchor the midfield for the Indians this year.
“Brayden showed significant growth within our system last year,” Laguardia said. “He is a special player who sees the game well and can pull the strings for us.
“He will be a major factor in our midfield in 2021 and should have an outstanding opportunity at the next level.”
Up front, the Indians try to do things by committee, Laguardia said. Junior Maddox DeVinney is the only returner on the front line.
At the back end, senior Jackson Martin and junior Jerome Jarjoura are in the spotlight.
“Jackson is a passionate player who gives us a quality effort every time he takes the field,” Laguardia said. “Jerome was on course for a breakout season in 2020. His calmness and technical ability allow us to build from the back, and he is also an excellent marker and ball winner.”
Goalkeeping duties are being shared by senior Aidan Townsend and sophomore Ryan True.
SCIENCE HILL
Record: 1-1-1
The Hilltoppers have already taken on major challenges, losing a road game against Bearden 2-0 and also traveling to Farragut for a 2-2 draw.
“The ’Toppers are super excited to get back on the pitch for a very competitive season, hoping to bring home some new hardware for the trophy case,” Science Hill coach David Strickland said.
Leading the way up top is junior Ben Schulz. The midfield is anchored by Ricardo Alberto, a senior.
At the defender position, senior Hunter Turgeon is a standout. Goalkeeper Kieran Yra is a junior.
Strickland said he’s also counting on contributions from Hayden Forester, Jon Keenen, David Evans, Carter Strode, Isaiah Neal, Robbie McQueen and Harper Jennings.