JOHNSON CITY — The Science Hill baseball team keeps finding ways to get it done.
This year’s Hilltoppers aren’t hitting a lot of homers, but they’re having very little trouble manufacturing runs.
Jaxon Diamond was a case in point in Monday’s 9-4 Big 7 Conference win over Dobyns-Bennett at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. He had two hits, walked twice and scored three runs.
“Coach talked to us about situational hitting,” Diamond said. “There’s so many things that come into play. You can score runs from more than just big base hits and doubles. It’s getting guys over and hitting them in with a simple groundball. It can go a long way with runs scored, and our defense is as good as it’s been all year.”
Cole Torbett singled, doubled and tripled to lead Science Hill (20-8, 11-0). Nate Conner had two hits and scored two runs, Owen Painter drove in three runs and Landon Smelser had two hits to help the Hilltoppers outhit the Indians 12-7.
On the mound, Evan King had the Hilltoppers even after 3 2/3 innings despite giving up four runs. He struck out six. Caleb McBride shut down the Indians the rest of the way, allowing just one hit and striking out seven to earn the win.
“It was different guys up and down the lineup,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “King gave us a chance a win, getting us in the middle innings, and then McBride came in and got after it.
“I was proud of the way he came out of the bullpen throwing strikes. When you come out of the bullpen, you have to bring your stuff right away.”
Jack Browder led the Indians (19-8, 7-4), going 2-for-3 and crossing the plate twice. Peyton Grimm and Turner Stout both doubled and each had an RBI.
Gage Hensley struck out eight batters over 5 1/3 innings in taking the loss. Browder got the final two outs.
A pair of errors also hurt the Tribe.
“They don’t strike out much with guys in scoring position and putting it in play. When they didn’t, we made mistakes and they made us pay,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “Some of our youth showed up, but I thought Gage did a good job, making some big pitches and keeping us in the game.
“I thought we should have scored a few more runs, but we left some guys out there. We just made two or three mistakes and good teams are able to capitalize on them.”
The teams are scheduled to meet in a rematch Tuesday at 6 p.m. J. Fred Johnson Stadium.