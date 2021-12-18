BIG STONE GAP — The first four minutes of the second half made all the difference.
Science Hill used a 20-0 run over the first 4:02 of the third quarter Saturday night to overcome a halftime deficit and pull away for a 65-46 boys basketball win over defending VHSL Class 2 champion Union inside the Bears’ Den.
“Wow. I knew we went on a good run. I didn’t realize it was that much,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said.
Science Hill (9-2) trailed 28-22 at halftime, but its sudden outburst turned that deficit into a 42-28 advantage with 3:58 left in the third quarter.
Union (3-1) cut the Hilltoppers’ lead to 45-36 by the end of the period, but the Bears never really recovered from the run engineered by Science Hill’s aggressive full-court defensive pressure.
“Give them credit. I thought they were tougher than we were,” Union coach Zack Moore said. “We didn’t respond to their pressure and their press very well. We turned the ball over a lot.
“That was the difference in the game. We were up six at halftime and the next thing you know we’re down 14.
“We kind of knew they would turn up the pressure and turn up the heat in the second half," Moore added. "We just didn’t handle it very well.”
SECOND-HALF RESURGENCE
For Cutlip and the Hilltoppers, it was a matter of when to turn up the pressure following an emotional and physically trying loss to Big 5 Conference rival Dobyns-Bennett on Friday.
“We had a tough game last night and I knew we were going to be a little bit fatigued,” Cutlip said. “I thought we got off to a good start, but there at the end of the first quarter and into the second quarter, Union just took over.”
The coach said getting off to a strong start in the second half was important.
“I thought what turned the tide was Dalvin Mathes,” Cutlip said. “His pressure and he sped up the game and we were able to get some steals and get some easy baskets. Because we couldn’t score for the longest time (in the first half).
“Then the energy started picking up. We were tired, but we had to press. I wasn’t sure how long we could press, to be honest with you.”
Mathes had four steals, all coming in the Hilltoppers' game-turning run.
STAT LINE
Science Hill also got plenty of assists. Led by Keynan Cutlip's six and five apiece from Mathes and Michaues Rowe, the Hilltoppers had 19 as a team.
Jamar Livingston scored a team-high 20 points for Science Hill. Cutlip had 14 and Mathis added 12.
Bradley Bunch led Union with 23 points and Malachi Jenkins totaled 14.