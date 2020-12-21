BIG STONE GAP — A big third-quarter run gave Science Hill just enough cushion to deny Union on a special night in Southwest Virginia.
The boys basketball game was the first for the host Bears after the start of the high school season in Virginia was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, Union challenged Science Hill (12-2) for most of the game before the Hilltoppers pulled out the 70-67 victory.
Union (0-1) took the first big lead in the game by outscoring the Hilltoppers 14-4 over the final 4:27 of the second quarter. The Bears went into the halftime break up by 10, 42-32.
In the third quarter, it was Science Hill’s turn.
The Hilltoppers embarked on an 11-1 run over the first 3:26 of the second half to tie the game at 43 and they ultimately outscored the Bears 22-8 in the third. The game was nip and tuck until the end.
Because of statewide regulations, only 25 spectators were allowed in to watch the game.
“Not having fans, they missed a treat,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “I just felt like two teams just laid it out on the line tonight and played their guts out. We were just fortunate to come out of it in the end.”
Cutlip was happy with his team’s response after the Bears’ big push.
“That was after they whipped our tail in the second quarter,” he said. “We were due to make a run and I thought our kids responded very well.”
Union coach Zack Moore wasn’t surprised to see Science Hill make its run.
“We knew they were going to come out strong in the third quarter and they did,” Moore said. “We’ve just got to quit fouling. We just made too many fouls and they just came at us and made it hard for us defensively.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Keynan Cutlip led the Science Hill offense with 23 points, and Amare Redd added 18 points and seven rebounds.
Dalvin Mathes had a well-rounded night for the ’Toppers with eight points, six rebounds and six assists.
Union’s Alex Rasnick connected on five 3-point shots on his way to a game-high 26 points.
Bradley Bunch finished with 14 points for the Bears and Noah Jordan added 13. Union also got eight points and seven rebounds from Sean Cusano.